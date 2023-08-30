The Big Picture Cirie Fields has a strong social game, gaining allies and convincing others to sacrifice their own game for her, which has proven successful in previous reality TV shows.

This season of Big Brother presents a unique challenge for Cirie, as the cast is larger, and she has to navigate relationships with more people.

Felicia Cannon, who Cirie made a final two deal with, may pose a threat to Cirie's game as Felicia considers replacing her with someone else as her final two choice. The two have a unique bond due to their age difference, but Felicia may prioritize her own game over their alliance.

Cirie Fields is Survivor royalty because of her great social game. She gains strong allies and even convinces those who aren't aligned with her to give up their game for her. She later proved herself again on other reality TV shows like The Traitors, which she won. Now she's back to compete on Big Brother 25 for the $750,000 prize.

This season is a unique challenge for the reality star. Big Brother has the cast living in the house with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. Fans can tune in with three weekly episodes on CBS and Paramount+, and live feeds. The season started with 17 houseguests total, whereas Survivor starts with smaller tribes. That means Cirie needs to account for many more people. She thought she had Felicia Cannon in her pocket, but she might be her biggest threat.

Felicia Cannon Considers Replacing Cirie Fields As a Final 2 on Big Brother 25

Felicia started the season sitting pretty. That's because everyone in the house liked her and that comes with the good and the bad. Reilly Smedley put her on the block as a pawn next to Kirsten Elwin because it was certain she wouldn't get any votes. Houseguests who get used as pawns usually lose respect as a player and get repeatedly put on the block. That didn't happen with Felicia. She hasn't touched the block since the first week and has won Head of Household once.

Another feather in Felicia's hat is Cirie. Cirie made a final two-deal with Felicia. This would probably be real for Cirie if her son, Jared Fields, wasn't in the house and Izzy Gleicher didn't know their secret. It seems like Cirie and Felicia relate to each other the most with a 10-year age difference between them. The rest of the house respects them, and Felicia is really the only one who can command a certain respect from Cirie because of her age.

But because Felicia is an elder, she is also less likely to give up her game to Cirie. On August 27, Felicia told Jared that she had a deal with Cirie to bring each other to the end. However, Felicia thinks it might be smarter to bring Jared instead. It would be smarter. Jared is less of a threat to her jury votes. But he would have a fighting chance if Cirie is on that jury to sway other people. Felicia has a better chance at winning with anyone sitting beside her in the finale...except for Cirie.

Will Cirie Cut Felicia First?

Jared tells Cirie about most of the game conversations he's had with other houseguests. So it's not surprising it didn't take long for him to tell his mother about Felicia's pitch. Cirie didn't want to believe it at first, and it could've been the timing. The mother tried to convince Jared to vote to evict Blue Kim, who was sitting on the block.

Jared was adamant that would be bad for his game. He's in a showmance with Blue and has a lot of influence over her. Jag Bains is a competition threat and Jared doesn't have much sway with him. Jared doesn't know this, but Jag has also correctly suspected Jared of ratting out The Handful alliance at the beginning of the season. Jared argued with his mom that he didn't trust other houseguests as much as Blue, and he told Cirie about Felicia to make it a point that she shouldn't either.

It seemed like Jared's warning sunk in later for Cirie. She talked about now having to worry about Felicia. But there are so many other houseguests left in the game. Cirie might wait to take out Felicia later or change her plans once someone in her alliance gains power. But there is a very real possibility that Felicia could move forward with her plan to betray Cirie making her the biggest threat to her game. It's going to come down to who makes the first move between them.