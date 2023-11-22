The Big Picture Felicia and Cirie have not spoken since the Big Brother 25 finale, and Felicia feels hurt by Cirie's actions and comments.

Felicia discovered Cirie's true feelings towards her after watching clips from the season and the live feeds.

Felicia speculates that Cirie's feelings towards her may stem from her close relationship with Jared, Cirie's son. Felicia thought of Jared as her own son and referred to him as "Mama Fe," but Cirie may have felt that Felicia was overstepping as a motherly figure.

Felicia Cannon and Cirie Fields have not spoken since the Big Brother 25 finale. The milestone season came to an end on Thursday, November 9. Sitting in the final two chairs were Matt Klotz and Jag Bains while both Felicia and Cirie were two of the seven jury members that voted on who deserved to win the season. While the duo were the only two jury members to vote for Matt, Jag ultimately took home the big win.

Upon moving into the famous house at the start of the season, Cirie and Felicia became nearly inseparable. Felicia made history in the game by being the oldest female to ever compete on the hit show. Cirie, on the other hand, was the first ever Survivor alum to give Big Brother a try. To her surprise, Big Brother is a much harder game than Survivor.

Related: The Real Reason Cory Voted For Jag To Win 'Big Brother 25'

Throughout the duration of the season, Felicia and Cirie found themselves in numerous alliances together. The two worked closely together for the majority of the season. Also in their tight-knit group was Cirie’s son, Jared Fields, as well as Izzy Gleicher. While Izzy knew Cirie and Jared’s secret, Felicia had no idea that Jared was Cirie's son despite spending so much time with the two.

As the game went on, all of Cirie and Felicia’s closest allies began getting evicted from the house. Left with nearly no one else, the two stuck by each other’s side. Together, they made it to the final five, which was made up of themselves, Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane Ball. Unfortunately, this is when issues began to arise for Cirie and Felicia. In their final days of the game, Cirie and Felicia found themselves on the outskirts. Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane were all working together in the Mafia alliance. Therefore, their targets were Cirie and Felicia. After Matt won his first Head of Household reign of the summer, he nominated the two mamas of the house as they were the only ones not in his final-three alliance. Because he had been working closely with Cirie, he promised she would be safe. Unfortunately, Jag and Bowie Jane flipped the plan and ultimately evicted Cirie from the game instead of Felicia.

Just a few short days after Cirie's eviction, Bowie Jane secured her third Head of Household win. With few options left, she nominated Felicia and Matt. When Jag won the final Power of Veto of the season, he had a big decision to make. After days of deliberating, Jag ultimately decided to stay loyal to his Minutemen alliance with Matt and solely evicted Felicia. Felicia then became the final member of the jury. After watching the season back, Felicia is unsettled by what she saw from Cirie.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Cast Julie Chen Moonves, Clayton Halsey, Nicole Franzel, George Boswell, Daniele Donato, Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Genres Reality TV Rating TV-MA Seasons 25 Studio CBS

Felicia Feels Betrayed By Cirie Post-Season of 'Big Brother 25'

Although they were nearly inseparable while inside the Big Brother house, Felicia and Cirie have actually not spoken since finale night. Felicia recently went on Instagram live with Jag during which she opened up about how hurt she feels by Cirie. In a clip shared to Tik Tok by @BigBrotherClips, Felicia admitted the two have not spoken post-season.

Aside from not speaking, Felicia is also hurt by some of the things she has heard Cirie say about her both on the live-feeds and in post-season interviews. While inside the house, Felicia had no idea what Cirie was saying about her behind her back. It was not until she left the game and was able to watch clips from both the season and the live feeds that she began to learn Cirie's real feelings towards her.

Despite being somewhat confused as to why Cirie feels the way she does, Felicia believes it has somewhat to do with Jared. Because Felicia, along with the rest of the houseguests, had no idea that Jared was Cirie's son, Felicia treated him as her own. She would even make comments claiming that Jared reminded her a lot of her own son. Then, Jared began calling Felicia "Mama Fe." It was assumed that he did this so that he could also call Cirie "Mama C." It was quite shocking for Felicia to learn that Cirie would make comments behind her back such as "that's my damn son" after Felicia would speak highly of Jared. Felicia speculated that Cirie may have felt that she was over-stepping her boundaries as a motherly figure in Jared's life while playing the game together.

During the conversation with the Big Brother 25 winner, Felicia admitted, "I do hate that, Cirie and I kinda have fallen off." She does not truly understand why Cirie feels the way she does. Felicia explained to Jag that the way she felt about Cirie was truly genuine. Despite having their differences throughout the game, Felicia honestly looked at Cirie as a sister. She even referred to Cirie as her "bestie" in the house. Unfortunately, Cirie apparently did not feel the same way based off of what Felicia has now seen on the live-feeds as well as in Cirie's post-season interviews.

Jag listened to what Felicia had to say and sympathized with her as he was unaware of what Cirie had been saying both inside the house and post-season. Jag was surprised by what Felicia was sharing with him, as she and Cirie spent so much time together throughout the game. He admitted that he personally has avoided watching live-feed clips to keep the game and his now real-life friendships separate.

Although it does hurt her, Felicia admitted there is simply nothing she can do about it. Should Cirie reach out to her, Felicia would "gladly" speak with her or even hang out with her in person. Despite not having any negative feelings towards Cirie, Felicia does not plan on reaching out to her. She would prefer if Cirie reached out instead as she was the one to make negative comments publicly about Felicia. At the end of the day, if Cirie wants to continue a friendship with Felicia post Big Brother she will do so. If she does not, she will not reach out and Felicia is ultimately okay with that. She does not feel the need to force a friendship if it will end up being one-sided. As of writing, Cirie has not commented on Felicia's remarks during her recent conversation with Jag.

A new Big Brother spinoff, Big Brother Reindeer Games, will premiere on December 11. Past seasons of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

Watch On Paramount Plus Now