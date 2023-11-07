The Big Picture Felicia never fully trusted Cirie after finding out about Cirie's plan to evict her during the Izzy vote. She always felt like Cirie was sabotaging her game.

Felicia strategically used her cooking skills to connect with others in the house and create a sense of home. It helped her build relationships and make it far in the game.

Felicia believes Jag should evict Matt in order to increase his chances of winning. Despite being in an alliance called "The Minutemen," Jag's closeness to Bowie Jane gives him an advantage if she wins.

Cirie Fields and Felicia Cannon had a unique bond as the eldest people in the Big Brother house. But the Big Brother 25 game requires you to betray, trust, and question your fellow houseguests. Cirie and Felicia reached the final five on the reality TV show. However, Felicia was trying to get Matt Klotz and Jag Bains to take her further in the game than Cirie. Felicia explained why she kept throwing Cirie under the bus and why she felt like Cirie was sabotaging her.

Felicia Says She Felt Cirie Couldn't Be Fully Trusted

She Says Cirie Was Potentially Sabotaging Her in the House

Cirie became close with Izzy Gleicher, who knew she was Jared Fields' mother. Their bond grew beyond that, and it was obvious the Survivor alum hoped to make it further in the game with the flute player. Izzy and Felicia were on the block in week 6 and Felicia found out Cirie's plan was to evict her. Felicia stayed, and she told the Black Bi Reality podcast if she ever tried to make amends with Cirie after that.

"I did, and I didn't," she answered. "I think after the Izzy vote, I realized I couldn't trust Cirie the way I thought I could, and so I was always leery of her moves. And a part of me always felt that she was undermining my game. So I had loyalty only as far as feeling I could trust her." Felicia said every time she trusted Cirie there was something that made her feel like Cirie was "sabotaging you again." She continued to look for another "angle" because of that.

Felicia's last move against Cirie was telling Jag that Matt and Cirie were considering targeting him. Jag grew suspicious and Matt denied it. Cirie told Matt that Felicia was lying and she didn't betray him. In the end, Felicia looked more untrustworthy and Jag saw Cirie's relationship with Matt as a threat. Cirie was the first to be evicted, then Felicia followed her.

The real estate agent cooked huge meals for everyone in the house. The live feeds showed Matt and Jag talking about keeping her around, so they could eat her food. She answered if cooking was a strategy or something that helped keep her busy in the game. "It was a combination of both," Felicia said. "I figured if I could bring that piece into the house it would quickly get me connected to people. So it was a strategy, and then it's actually something that I just enjoy doing. So it became part of making me feel like I was at home as much as I could be at home." It was an effective strategy since Felicia made it so far in the game.

Now she'll be voting on the winner with Cirie and the rest of the jury. Felicia told Julie Chen Moonves that Jag needed to evict Matt to win the game. However, they have an alliance called "The Minutemen." One thing that is on Jag's side is that he's closer to Bowie Jane than Matt. If she wins, she would probably take him over Matt.

The final episode of Big Brother 25 airs on November 9.