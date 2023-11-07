The Big Picture Felicia Cannon, at 63 years old, made history as the oldest female contestant on Big Brother and excelled in the game due to her past experiences in the U.S. Air Force.

Felicia, known as "Mama Fe," formed strong alliances and had a strategic and social game that helped her avoid eviction throughout the season.

Despite only winning one competition, Felicia navigated the game strategically and was nominated seven times, making her a formidable player in Big Brother 25.

Felicia Cannon came just shy of making it to the Big Brother 25 final three. She was sent packing to the jury house during the final four live evictions. Although she made it far in the game, Felicia deserved to make it to the end and potentially sit in one of the final two chairs on finale night.

Upon moving into the Big Brother house, Felicia made history. At 63 years old, the Georgia native is the oldest female contestant to ever compete on the hit reality show. Needless to say, she was also the oldest contestant on this show season. Many live-feed viewers have heard Felicia talk about her husband Dwayne numerous times. She and Dwayne have been married for over 20 years. Back home Felicia works as a real estate agent, but she is also a veteran. Felicia's past experiences in the U.S. Air Force has helped her succeed in the Big Brother game.

Early on in the season, Felicia earned the nickname "Mama Fe" as a majority of the other houseguests viewed her as a second mom to them. She and the other mom in the game, Survivor legend Cirie Fields, were always in the kitchen cooking extravagant meals for the entire house. Because they spent so much time together, and were even sleeping in the same room, Felicia and Cirie worked closely together throughout their time in the game. They were in numerous alliances together including The Professors, Bye Bye B*****s, and their final-two deal, The Bookends.

The week before Felicia was sent to the jury house, she sat on the block next to Cirie, her closest ally. In a close Head of Household competition, Cirie came just shy of winning her first week of power. Matt Klotz ultimately earned his first Head of Household reign instead. He chose to nominate both Cirie and Felicia as they were not a part of his final three alliance with Jag Bains and Bowie Jane Ball. Despite promising Cirie she would be safe, Jag and Bowie Jane ultimately decided to evict her instead of Felicia as they felt she was a bigger threat, leaving Felicia to compete for another week inside the house.

Following Cirie's eviction, Felicia knew that she needed to win the next Head of Household competition in order to remain in the game. For quite some time, Matt and Jag had been dominating the game. Because they had Bowie Jane working closely with them as well, Felicia's only option was to fight to secure her safety. Unfortunately, this did not work out for Felicia as Bowie Jane won her third Head of Household competition. Felicia had one more chace at saving herself with the final Power of Veto competition; however, she once again lost as Jag took home his sixth veto win. With the sole vote to evict, Jag ultimately decided to stay loyal to his Minutemen alliance by evicting Felicia.

Related: The Final Veto Is The Most Important Comp Of 'Big Brother 25'

Felicia Had A Stronger 'Big Brother' Game Than Some May Think

Image via CBS

Cirie was not the only houseguest that Felicia was working with throughout her time in the game. Felicia had an extremely strong social game throughout the entire season. Nearly everyone loved her and many even confided in her. Because so many of the houseguests saw Felicia as a motherly figure, no one ever wanted to evict her from the game. This role strengthened her social game immensely.

Although she was on nearly everyone's good side, Felicia was doing some dirty work behind the scenes. Felicia was constantly in everyone's ears trying to stir up drama while also working to ensure her own safety. In the days leading up to her eviction, Felicia worked endlessly to try to convince Jag to evict Matt instead of herself despite knowing that he and Matt were working closely together. Felicia gave some fair arguments, explaining that Jag would have no chance of winning the $750k grand prize if he was sitting next to Matt in the final two. Felicia was so convincing that Jag was contemplating his sole vote to evict for two days leading up to the live eviction. After going back and forth for hours, Jag ultimately decided to stay loyal to his Minutemen alliance despite the chance of Felicia being right. Although Felicia did not convince him to keep her, she did have Jag questioning what should have been an easy decision for him.

Throughout the entire season, Felicia only had one competition win. During week 3 Felicia secured her first, and only, Head of Household reign. She initially nominated Cameron Hardin alongside Jag; however, Jag won the Power of Veto and removed himself from the block. Felicia was then forced to name a replacement nominee which was Hisam Goueli. Despite Felicia and Hisam previously working together in the game, Hisam was actually Felicia's target throughout her entire reign. Knowing Hisam was a strong competitor, Felicia's only way of getting him out of the house was by backdooring him, which is exactly what she did. Despite this being her own competition win of the season, Felicia used it to get out a major threat.

Felicia also held the title for most nominations throughout this season. She sat on the block a total of seven times, six of which she survived. Felicia was one of the first nominees of the season. Her game was in danger before it even began when she sat on the block next to Kirsten Elwin during the first week of the season. Two of the seven times Felicia was nominated she had the Power of Veto used on her, both of which were by Jag. Unfortunately, saving Felicia for a third time was not in the cards for Jag.

Although Felicia may not have had as many competition wins as the final three houseguests, she did play an extremely strong game. Had she made it to the final two chairs on finale night, Felicia still would have had an impressive resume to present to the jurors. Instead, Felicia will be sitting in one of the jury chairs and casting her vote to decide who she believes deserves to win Big Brother 25.

The final episode of Big Brother 25 will air on November 9.