The Big Picture The final Power of Veto competition in Big Brother 25 is the most important competition of the season, as it determines who will make it to the final three.

The houseguests in the game are divided into alliances, with "The Minutemen" alliance consisting of Matt and Jag being the strongest.

Winning the Power of Veto competition gives the houseguest the power to decide who they want to evict and secure their own spot in the final three. It can potentially flip the entire game.

As the Big Brother 25 season is finally coming to an end, the final four are gearing up for some of the most important competitions of the season. The final Power of Veto is arguably the most vital competition that these houseguests have competed in all season long. All four finalists get a chance at winning this important power.

Currently remaining in the game are Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Bowie Jane Ball, and Felicia Cannon. The strongest alliance among the remaining group is "The Minutemen" alliance, which is made up of Matt and Jag. Together, Matt and Jag have been dominating the game in recent weeks. In hopes of making it to the final two together, the duo has slowly been getting rid of all of their biggest threats in the game. Helping "The Minutemen" advance in the game is their three-person alliance with Bowie Jane called "The Mafia." In the most recent live eviction, the trio worked together to evict Survivor legend Cirie Fields, leaving Felicia playing the game all alone. Now, to make it to the final three all together, they have to evict Felicia as well.

Following Cirie's eviction, Jag, Bowie Jane and Felicia competed live in the Head of Household competition. Matt was ineligible to play as he was the outgoing Head of Household. The competition was a mental one, which made it more of a fair game for all three competing houseguests. After all the trivia questions were answered, Jag and Bowie were tied with five points a piece. In a tie-breaker round, Bowie Jane secured not only her third Head of Household win but also her spot in the Big Brother 25 final three.

Following her big win, Bowie ultimately named Matt and Felicia as the final nominees of the season. Although she was forced to nominate of one her close allies, her nominations do not really mean much. It truly comes down to the Power of Veto competition as these nominations can in fact change before the live eviction.

Now, all four houseguests will compete in the final Power of Veto competition of the season. This is arguably the most vital battle for power that takes place throughout an entire Big Brother season. In past seasons, this competition tends to be a combination of both physical and mental tasks. It also oftentimes requires memory of the season's timeline, such as the order of evictees or the specific day an important event took place. It can be a grueling and frustrating competition to win.

The Final Power of Veto Is More Powerful Than The Head of Household

Although Bowie Jane was able to secure her spot in the final three by winning the second-to-last Head of Household competition, the Power of Veto is actually a more powerful win. The houseguest that wins this upcoming competition, will have the sole power to decide who they want to evict, and who they want to join them in the final three. Additionally, they will also secure their own spot in the final three next to Bowie Jane.

This competition is much more than just winning safety or a nominee being able to take themselves off the block. Because only four houseguests are remaining in the game and the Head of Household is not eligible to vote during the live eviction, there will only be one cast to evict during the live episode. The vote will come from the only houseguest that is not on the block. If Bowie Jane's nominations remain the same following the Power of Veto, it will be up to Jag to decide whether Felicia or Matt should remain in the game.

Winning this Power of Veto competition could make or break for a houseguest. For example, if Felicia were to secure the win, she would ultimately flip the entire remainder of the game upside down. Because Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane are working together, Felicia is the obvious target. Should she win, Felica would not only save herself, making it to the final three, but she would also be able to break up "The Mafia" alliance. If that was not enough, Felicia would also get to decide who to evict and who to bring to the final three with herself and Bowie Jane. Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane's ultimate plan would be destroyed by this one competition.

This is the point in the game when players cannot allow their game to be in the hands of another, no matter how close of an ally they might be. Although Matt may currently feel safe despite being on the block, there is still a chance of Jag and Bowie Jane betraying him just days before the finale. If Matt remains on the block for the live eviction, Jag could potentially vote to evict him instead of Felicia. Jag has openly admitted his fear of not being able to win next to Matt in the final two. If he truly feels this way, now would be the perfect time to take out his biggest competitor, even if that is his closest ally.

On the other hand, if Matt were to win this power, he would be able to switch spots with Jag. He would then be the one to decide on who deserves the third spot in the final three. Although there is a chance that Jag may turn on Matt, it is highly unlikely that Matt would do the same to Jag. Therefore, if Matt wants to ensure a spot in the final three he needs to depend on himself more than any of his allies.

While the second-to-last Head of Household competition ensures the winner the first spot in the final three, the final Power of Veto competition holds much more significance and power in the final days of the game. With one major competition win, this houseguest wins two major victories. One is their spot in the final three while the other is determining who they would rather compete against in the final days of the game. The final three Big Brother 25 houseguests will be determined on Sunday, November 5 during a special live eviction episode which will also include the final Power of Veto competition.