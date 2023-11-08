The Big Picture Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane have all made Big Brother history by competing on this milestone season, with Matt being the first Deaf player, Jag being the first Sikh-Punjabi player, and Bowie Jane being the first Australian player on the U.S. version of the show.

Matt has played an impressive overall game, overcoming the disadvantage of being Deaf and excelling in physical, social, and strategic aspects of the game. He has won important competitions and used his secret power to save Jag from eviction.

Jag has had the most competition wins this season, tying the record for most Power of Veto wins in a season. However, his gameplay moves have caused his social game to suffer, potentially affecting his chances of winning a jury vote.

The Big Brother 25 finale will take place Thursday, November 9, during which a winner will finally be crowned. With only three houseguests left in the game, each player is deserving of the $750k grand prize for their own reasons. Although they have all played strong individual games, only one houseguest will walk away with the $750k cash prize on finale night.

Still competing inside the Big Brother house are Matt Klotz, Jag Bains and Bowie Jane Ball. All three of these houseguests have made Big Brother history by competing on this milestone season. Matt is the first ever Deaf player to give the Big Brother game a try. There has never been another Sikh-Punjabi houseguest before Jag got cast this year. Lastly, Bowie Jane is the first Australian houseguest to play on the U.S. version of the show. Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane have been working closely together in order to make it to the end of the game. For weeks, Matt and Jag have dominated the Big Brother game. The two instantly became close friends upon moving into the famous house at the start of the season. When they decided to start working together in hopes of making it to the final-two together they named their alliance “The Minutemen.” Towards the end of the season, Matt and Jag brought in Bowie Jane in “The Mafia,” a separate, three-person alliance.

Matt, Jag, and Bowie Jane All Deserve to Win 'Big Brother 25' For Different Reasons.

Although the three finalists have worked closely together in the game for quite some time, they each have played their own, individual games as well. Matt has had an extremely impressive overall game. Being the first Deaf player to ever compete on Big Brother, Matt was at a disadvantage in the game from the start of the season. Big Brother requires a lot of whispering, which Matt has admitted is very rude in the real world. Despite this, Matt has found ways to stay involved in the gameplay and know what’s going on despite all the whispering. Additionally, Matt played an extremely strong physical and social game this season.

He has won four competitions, one Head of Household reign, two important Power of Veto competitions and one bonus competition securing him the Power of Invincibility. Both of his veto wins were crucial as they were during double evictions. While Matt did not need to use his secret power on himself, he used it on Jag, ultimately saving him from a unanimous eviction vote. Therefore, Jag would not be in the final three if it was not for Matt. The Deaflympics Gold Medalist also had a strong social game. This is in part due to the fact he has gotten barely any blood on his hands. Despite being a big threat, Matt was never nominated until he was basically the only option left during the final four.

While Jag does have Matt to thank for still being in the game, he has also put up a good fight of his own this season. Jag has had the most competition wins out of the entire cast the season. He has tied the Big Brother record for most Power of Veto wins in one season. Now, he Janelle Pierzina and Micheal Bruner all share the title. Jag has had nine overall wins, two of which were Head of Household reigns and seven of which were Power of Veto wins. Among these wins was the final Power of Veto, which is arguably the most important competition in a Big Brother season. With this win, Jag had the power to cast the sole vote to evict between Matt and Felicia Cannon. After going back and forth about the decision for days, Jag ultimately decided to stay loyal to his Minutemen alliance, despite the possibility of potentially losing next to Matt in the finale. Unfortunately, unlike Matt, Jag has gotten blood on his hands as he has gotten some big targets out of the game. While these were strong game moves, it ultimately caused his social game to suffer which could result in the loss of a jury vote.

Although it is a running joke among both houseguests and viewers at home that Bowie Jane is clueless as to what has been going on in the game throughout the entire season, the Australian actually has an impressive Big Brother resume. Bowie Jane has won three Head of Household reigns this season, during which she was able to get some big targets out of the game including Cameron Hardin and America Lopez as well as Felicia Cannon. She has been in numerous alliances this season. Bowie was also never anyone's true target as many houseguests saw her as being a floater in the game. The most impressive part of Bowie Jane's Big Brother resume is that she has never sat on the block, not even as a pawn. In fact, Bowie Jane has broken Big Brother 16 winner Derrick Levasseur's record of going the most consecutive days without being nominated. This is in part due to the fact that this season has been 100 days long whereas Derrick's season had fewer days.

While the houseguests never saw Bowie Jane as a threat in the game, there is no doubt she is deserving of winning the $750k grand prize if she finds herself sitting in the final-two chairs on finale night. On the other hand, both Matt and Jag are just as deserving of the grand prize as well. It will all come down to who can secure the final Head of Household wins leading up to the finale. Whichever of the three finalists can secure two of the three wins during the three-part final Head of Household competition will have an advantage on their game resume. Matt, Jag and Bowie Jane all have fair arguments to present to the jury if they have the opportunity at one last fight to win. There is no doubt that these jury members will have a hard time deciding which of these three finalists is the most deserving of winning Big Brother 25.

A winner of the milestone season will be crowned on Thursday, November 9 at 8PM EST on CBS.