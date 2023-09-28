The Big Picture Double evictions on Big Brother make it easier to evict threats quickly without giving them a chance to talk their way out of it.

Cirie Fields lost two important allies, Izzy and Felicia, which weakened her position in the game.

Matt Klotz, who refused to use the veto, has moved into the best spot in the game and is seen as a valuable ally by many houseguests.

Double evictions on Big Brother are opportunities to take out huge threats in the game. There is little time for houseguests to talk their way out of being targeted, so it makes the job of evicting them a lot easier. Big Brother 25 started with Cirie Fields in the best position in the house. She was at the center of multiple alliances and houseguests regularly gave her important information. Her son, Jared Fields would also act as a double agent sometimes. So it's unsurprising that they were seen as options in the September 21 double eviction. But did any of the houseguests take their winning spot from them?

Cirie Fields Loses Two Big Brother 25 Allies

Image via CBS

The Survivor alum was insulated by multiple fake and real alliances. But her closest allies were Izzy Gleicher, who revealed on the first day she knew Jared and Cirie were mother and son. Jared and Felicia Cannon were her other allies. Cirie and Felicia had a final two-deal, which gave Cirie another great option to get to the final two chairs. Cirie's luck started turning around on Cameron Hardin's last Head of Household.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 25’s' Blue Kim Apologizes to Jared Fields After His Eviction

He put Izzy and Felicia in the block in hopes of weakening Cirie. He then wanted to backdoor Cirie. The problem is Cameron told Jared this plan. Jared won the veto and refused to use it to protect his mother. The house was leaning toward evicting Felicia, but that changed when Cory Wurtenberger and America Lopez revealed to Cameron, Matt Klotz, Jag Bains how insulated Cirie is in the house. Mecole Haynes found out from them that Cirie was pushing for Felicia to go home, so she flipped. Bowie Jane was ready to vote against Cirie after the Red Utley blindside. The house evicted Izzy with Cirie's being the sole vote to keep her.

Jared won the next HoH right before the double eviction, making him ineligible to win next. He backdoored Cameron and the houseguests evicted him. The double eviction showed multiple houseguests targeting Cirie in the HoH competition. She lost and Cory won. He nominated Blue Kim and Jared. Matt won the veto and refused to use it. Jared was evicted with Cirie being his only vote to stay. However, Jared and Cameron turned into "Big Brother zombies." They'll compete for the chance to revive their game. Cirie's game is very much damaged and the landscape of the house has changed.

Matt Klotz Moves to the Best Spot in Big Brother 25

Image via CBS

It was very awkward in the Big Brother house when Cameron and Jared returned after the double eviction. Of course, Jared was blindsided and started questioning his former allies. It was clear Jared wasn't going to trust Cory or America after everything. So he spent more time talking to Matt about how betrayed he felt. Cirie was there for the conversation, and it was clear she didn't want to alienate Matt to have the option of working with him in the future.

Matt acted somewhat apologetic to Cirie and Jared for not using the veto. That also gave him the option to work with them if Jared wins and revives his game. However, Matt is even tighter with those who are the majority in the house. That's America, Cory, Felicia, and Jag. He has a final two alliance with Jag.

So Matt showed his cards with the veto, but somehow has less blood on his hands. Almost everyone wants to work with him, and he has the added protection that a bigger competition threat will be in the game by Thursday. That gives him more time not to be a target unless Jared and Cameron get tighter bonds with those who already evicted them, and that's very unlikely.

Cory and America's Next Moves are Important

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Cory and America were ready to celebrate after their target was evicted. However, the threat of Jared possibly returning to the game makes the next few weeks very important for them. They can take credit for this move with the jury, which makes them the next big fish in the Big Brother pond. Jared won multiple competitions against Cory, so it's possible he could win and put him on the block again. Last week, Cory had the benefit of Jared thinking Cory wouldn't target him. But now Jared knows how ready his former ally is ready to cut him loose.

America previously was Jared's target, which fractured his relationship with Cory. The receptionist also wasn't close to Cirie. She could be in trouble if he returns to the game, but also if the other side wins. Blue is ready for revenge for Jared's eviction. Mecole and Felicia wouldn't strongly defend her if the votes don't go her away. That leaves the rest of the house who are still trying to play the middle and don't have Matt's level of success.

Felicia and Mecole officially have a final two deal. They are ready to ride the middle, but Mecole is pushing for Jared to win over Cameron. Bowie Jane is a floater who will go anywhere the wind blows. Cameron winning will benefit her game more. Cirie's game is severely hurt. But her social prowess has shown she isn't totally out. If she starts distancing herself from Jared once and for all, focuses on who is left in the game, and lies low for a bit then she can be in a better position.

Lastly, Blue is in the losing position after this double eviction. She was trying to be in the middle of Jared's alliance and the rest of the house. However, she burned both relationships by not picking a side when it mattered. She told Cory that she would use the veto on Jared in the double eviction, so she wasn't to be trusted by the rest of the house. Jared also questioned her loyalty since she didn't tell him he was the house's target last week. It would help Blue if she gets Jared back in the game as her shield. But she still needs to figure out how to better her relationships with everyone beside him to have longevity. So Matt is one to watch currently in the house, and everyone else needs to catch up to him.