The Big Picture Jag Bains made history as the first Sikh-Punjabi winner of Big Brother and broke a record for the most Power of Veto wins in a season.

Since winning Big Brother 25, Jag has gained over 60,000 Instagram followers, spent time with his family, and expanded his real estate career.

Jag has also been involved in charity work.

It has been two months since Jag Bains was crowned the winner of Big Brother 25. Since then, Jag has been living his best life with the $750K earnings from the show. Jag won the milestone season by a jury vote of five to two. Unlike most seasons, season 25's jury only had seven members instead of the usual nine.

Jag made Big Brother history this past summer as he became the first-ever Sikh-Punjabi winner of the show. Additionally, Jag also broke a Big Brother record while competing. He now holds the title of Big Brother player with the most Power of Veto wins throughout one season. Big Brother legend, Janelle Pierzina, held this title for many years after she won five Power of Veto competitions during season 7. Then, during season 24, Michael Bruner took over the title with six Power of Veto wins. Michael did not hold the title for long as Jag took over the claim the following summer with seven Power of Veto wins.

There is no doubt that Jag was a powerful player both physically and socially. Early on in the game, he became close friends with Matt Klotz. He and Matt quickly formed a final two alliance which they named "The Minutemen." As the game went on, Jag and Matt found themselves nearly dominating the entire season. Then, as the days left in the house became numbered, the duo brought in Bowie Jane Ball as they formed "The Mafia" alliance. Together, the group of three worked hard to send every other player packing as they secured their spots in the final three. After winning the final Head of Household competition of the season, Jag ultimately decided to stay true to his Minutemen alliance by bringing Matt with him to the final two. Jag then took home the $750K cash prize after beating Matt in a five to two-jury vote.

Jag Has Kept Busy Since Leaving the 'Big Brother' House

Since leaving the Big Brother house $750K richer, Jag has been keeping quite busy. In addition to his bank account growing, Jag has also gained over 60,000 followers on Instagram. According to ScreenRant, Jag had 21.2K followers at the end of week 10 of the game. Now, two months after being crowned the winner, Jag has 81.1K Instagram followers. Although many past Big Brother players have used their rise to fame from the show to grow a career as a social media influencer or content creator, Jag has yet to secure his first brand deal.

Like any other Big Brother player who has been away from their family for nearly 100 days, Jag's biggest priority since leaving the game has been to spend time with his loved ones. He has shared numerous photos of himself alongside his seemingly large family, captioned, "Grateful for my people." He later shared more photos of his family, thanking his brother and friends who "held it down" for him while he was away competing inside the Big Brother house. After being apart for over three months, Jag and his brother, Jasmair, are back to working together. Jag and Jasmair are realtors in Washington. According to Jag's Instagram post on November 27, 2023, he and Jasmair, who go by "The Bains Bros" for work purposes, are expanding their real estate careers by helping clients all over the entire state. Fellow Big Brother 25 houseguest, Cory Wurtenberger joked in the comments that it is ironic that Jag is a real estate agent when he "evicted 14 people," referring to the Big Brother game.

Jag Bains Spent His Holidays With Purpose

Just a few weeks after returning to reality following the Big Brother 25 finale night, Jag reunited with one of his fellow Mafia alliance members. Bowie Jane flew out to Seattle, Washington, where Jag currently resides, to spend Thanksgiving with him and his family. Jag shared a video of his reunion with Bowie Jane as he picked her up from the airport on his Instagram page. The caption read, "From HOH key to Tur-key." He later shared another video of Bowie Jane meeting his parents. Jag joked that they like Bowie Jane better than they like him. Bowie Jane also joined Jag on the field at a University of Washington football game. Being an alum of the school, Jag was honored on the field before the start of the game. The entire Mafia alliance later reunited to ring in the new year together. Jag, Bowie Jane, and Matt hosted a club event in Canada on New Year's Eve. Bowie Jane also DJ-ed while they were there as well. Aside from his fellow Mafia alliance members, Jag has also spent time with Rielly Smedley as well as some fellow Big Brother winners such as Cody Calafiore, Xavier Prather and Josh Martinez.

While many past Big Brother winners splurged their winnings quite quickly after being crowned the winner, Jag has already put his money and time towards good causes. In preparation for the holidays, Jag, along with the help of his family, worked hard to raise money and donations for Christmas and Holiday Baskets. Jag explained that, "Christmas & Holiday Baskets are filled with warm winter clothes, toys, and nonperishable food items for families who may be facing financial hardships." He and his family have been working closely with this fundraiser for "over a decade." Jag later shared an update, thanking his followers for their support and donations which ultimately helped to exceed their initial fundraising goal. Before this, Jag had taken the time to speak at a Special Olympics' event in his home state of Washington. Throughout his time in the Big Brother house, Jag shared that the Special Olympics holds a close place in his heart. He had worked with the foundation before joining the show and hoped to continue to do so after his reality TV stint. He did just that.

While spending time with family, hanging out with fellow Big Brother alum, and even doing charity work is not all that surprising for Jag to do following his Big Brother win, one of his most recent Instagram posts did shock fans. Jag shared a video of him singing in a recording studio, in which many fans were impressed by his musical talents. There is no doubt Jag will continue to do great things following his Big Brother win. Who knows, maybe a Big Brother return will even be in his future. As Julie Chen Moonves always says, "Expect the Unexpected," when it comes to the world of Big Brother.

Season 25 of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount +. Big Brother Reindeer Games, is also available for streaming on Paramount+. Watch on Paramount+