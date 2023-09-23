The Big Picture Jared Fields confronts Matt Klotz for betraying him in the double eviction on Big Brother 25. Lines have been drawn between them.

Matt admits to lying but says he doesn't want people to know about his power. Jared feels betrayed and questions Matt's trustworthiness.

Jared trusted Matt and didn't reveal his secret power or target him, but Matt accuses Jared of planning to put him on the block if he were HoH. Jared questions who the real snake is.

Jared Fields alienated most of the Big Brother house when he tried to cover up his lies. The exterminator luckily won Head of Household right after that, but that left him vulnerable in the double eviction. His former allies decided to draw a line in the sand. But a twist gives him an opportunity to address the betrayal. The Paramount+ and Pluto live feeds showed him confronting Matt Klotz.

The double eviction showed Cory Wurtenberger winning his first Head of Household competition. He nominated Jared and Blue Kim, which wasn't surprising since Jared nominated Cory and America Lopez last week. They played in the veto with Matt, Jag Bains, and Mecole Haynes. Matt won the veto and decided not to use it. Jared was evicted but might get another chance at the game. Jared and Cameron Hardin are "Big Brother zombies" who will continue to live in the house and later compete to revive their game.

The live feeds returned in the early morning of September 22 to Matt, Jared, and Cirie Fields talking. " I wasn't sussed about you. I just didn't need people knowing about this power," Matt told Jared. "I get it, but you lied to me about it, period," Jared replied. Cirie chimed in to say they were talking in circles at that point. She said she wanted to check in with Matt to see if he didn't use the veto because of something she did.

"No, but it's not fair because you guys can't say I mistrust because the only alliance I had was the Seven Deadly Sins," he told them. Cirie and Jared tried to jump in. "I'm not accusing you, but you guys had an alliance with other f-cking people." Jared claimed he didn't say he didn't trust Matt and was blindsided by him.

"I picked you to play in the veto because I trusted you," Jared told him. "Then I came in here after, and you looked me in the face and said, 'Bro, you're my bro. You can trust me.'" Matt said that's where he messed up. Jared claimed he decided to trust Matt and that's why he never told anyone about his secret power, revealed to people they talked about targeting Jag, or put Matt on the block.

"But you were planning on it this week if you were HoH," Matt accused. Jared said he was HoH and he didn't do it. "The Cory thing happened," Matt replied. Jared pushed back saying he moved forward with his plan to backdoor Cameron. Matt said Cameron told him Jared was targeting him during his HoH.

"I always trusted you and I always gave you a conversation first," Jared later claimed. "Always, every single turn where I heard something about you, I gave you a conversation even up to the point of two days ago when he was telling me that ya'll knew about what was gonna happen today. I still approached you and Jag about it. Why didn't I get that?" He then asked, "Who's really a snake here? If we're talking about trust." He immediately walked back calling Matt a snake and Cirie agreed it shouldn't be used.

Cirie wanted to keep Matt as a potential ally and tried to take it easy in her questioning. But once again Jared opted for going on the offense. It's clear that if Jared returns to the game lines have been drawn between them. Jared would only be able to rely on Blue and Cirie.