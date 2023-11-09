The Big Picture Big Brother jurors and finalists spend 100 days away from loved ones, but get special messages in the jury house. #BB25

The Big Brother jurors and finalists will spend 100 days away from their loved ones by the end of the season. Fans have watched them in their little fishbowl competing for $750,000 on CBS and on live feeds through Paramount+. They watched America Lopez and Cory Wurtenberger fall in love and gave them a name. They finally find out what it is in the jury house.

America and Cory Discover They're Americory in the Big Brother Jury House

The Big Brother fandom usually comes up with their own relationship name for showmances. But the houseguests can't find that out until much later. So the players came up with their own name for America and Cory, "CorAmerica." Fans joked that the name sounded too corporate and like a bank. Fans have been calling them "Americory" for a long time.

The jurors watched messages from their loved ones in the jury house. Big Brother released a clip of their reactions on social media. Cory's mom, dad, and sister were in a video. "Hey, Cory," his dad said. "Hope you're doing well, and you're getting a lot of rest. We couldn't be any prouder of you, and we loved watching you all season. We've seen a whole new side of you and we really do love it. And by the way, it's Americory, not CorAmerica." America laughed while watching. "Oh, it's Americory," Cory repeated. His mother said they love America, but hate the mustache. "If you can even call it that," Blue Kim said. His little sister said she can't wait to teach America how to swim and will save a spot at Thanksgiving for her. America got a video from her mom, sister, and nephew.

Blue teared up when hearing from her mom and sister. Cameron Hardin got a message from his daughter who said he was still a winner. He cried and said, "Thank you" after the message. This segment seemed to be filmed before Felicia Cannon, and Cirie Fields entered the jury house.

Episode 41 showed the finale three also getting messages from home. Bowie Jane, Jag Bains, and Matt Klotz had a big meal and talked about what previously happened in the season. We got new scenes of Americory in the episode. They had a Lunchables date on day 61. "I want to take America out on a nice date," Cory said in the diary room. "She deserves it." America said she hasn't been on a date in forever, and Cory said he never really dated. "I know," she said. "That's why I like you." Cory later said it felt like he's been in the house with America for years, and it's been the privilege of his life to get to do the show with her. The episode revealed they told each other "I love you" for the first time in the house.

The finale episode of Big Brother 25 will air on November, 9.