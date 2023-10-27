The Big Picture Big Brother 25 is coming to a close, with houseguests competing for the final two spots and a chance to win $750,000. Viewers are frustrated by the changing schedule of the show.

The houseguests Jag and Matt have an alliance called The Minutemen, but it's unclear if they will stay loyal to each other. Jag is currently seen as the frontrunner to win by host Julie Chen Moonves.

We're in the final stretch of Big Brother 25 where houseguests are competing to be one of the remaining two people in the house on finale night. The seven-person jury will vote on the winner of $750,000 and fans will vote for America's Favorite Player. That loved houseguest wins $50,000. The schedule for this season has changed over time, which is frustrating to viewers of the reality TV show. We're getting a special live eviction to get to final three, but here is the lineup for the night.

There Could Be a Delay in the Big Brother 25 Live Eviction

Image via CBS

Thursday's double eviction ended with Julie Chen Moonves teasing the upcoming episodes. We'll see who wins Head of Household on Sunday, October 29 at 10 p.m. ET and who they'll nominate. Tuesday's episode, which starts at 8 p.m. ET will show the final 4 competing in the veto competition. On Thursday there will be a live eviction and a jury house segment. That leaves the final 4 in the house and the following Sunday, November 5 there will be a special live eviction.

"That's how we're going to wind it down," the host told Parade. "So on November 5, that Sunday, it'll be a live eviction show. And then the Tuesday night show will be a look back at the season and I believe part one of the three-part final HoH competition." That episode is also scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. However, this season has been inconsistent with times because of sports and news delays. The Indianapolis Colts play the Carolina Panthers that Sunday starting at 4:05 p.m. ET. Then 60 Minutes airs and ends at 8:00 p.m. ET. Hopefully, that means we won't have any delays that week.

October 26's double eviction started with Blue Kim leaving the house. Bowie Jane then won HoH and nominated Felicia Cannon and America Lopez. The houseguests played in the veto and Matt Klotz won. He kept the nominates the same and America was evicted. That leaves Bowie Jane, Felicia, Matt, Cirie Fields, and Jag Bains in the house. The jury includes Blue, America, Cory Wurtenberger, and Cameron Hardin.

Jag and Matt have an alliance called The Minutemen. But it's unclear if they'll take each other to the end of the game. They'll be each other's toughest competition in front of a jury. Jag won more competitions, but he also got a lot of blood on his hands. Blue and America weren't happy about him evicting them. So they could vote for Matt. Bowie Jane is close to the duo and might be taken to final three. However, Cirie and Matt secretly have a close bond. He told her during the double eviction that she'll never go up.

What is Moonves' winner's pick? "I mean, Jag, right now, he deserves it the most," she said. "We thought Cameron deserved it weeks ago when he was unstoppable after making his way back in the house surviving. But now, Jag is the one to beat right now. And he could leave tonight." He didn't thus his good luck continues.