The Big Picture Big Brother's format is ableist, with a lack of diversity in the cast and little consideration for deaf participants like swimmer Matt Klotz.

The constant whispering culture in the house can be isolating and offensive for deaf houseguests like Matt, who struggle to lip-read and keep up with conversations.

Houseguests should aim for balance, avoiding excessive whispering and being mindful of not excluding or taking advantage of deaf players like Matt. Hopefully, his experience will pave the way for a more accessible future for deaf contestants.

Big Brother, like most reality TV shows, is ableist in format. That shouldn't be controversial to say since the cast is usually full of able-body people, and that only changes if someone is injured. CBS made a pledge to increase diversity on its reality shows and Season 25 is the first time we see a deaf houseguest navigate the game with Deaflympics swimmer Matt Klotz. He was born deaf, so he uses a hearing aid and reads lips. It was obvious the show wasn't fully prepared for what it meant to have a deaf cast member and made adjustments along the way, but Big Brother's whispering culture has stayed the same.

Houseguests tend to whisper to each other to avoid other people hearing them scheming and plotting who to nominate on the block and evict from the house. It could be disastrous if someone walks in on a conversation at the wrong time. There is also limited space in the Big Brother house, which makes it hard to be sneaky. Whispering with other people in the room is rude in the outside world. But on Big Brother, it's a daily if not an hourly occurrence.

RELATED: ‘Big Brother 25’ Shows the Nuances of Flirting and Pushing Boundaries

Matt Klotz Breaks Down Over Whispering in 'Big Brother'

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

Matt opened up about his struggles with Felicia Cannon on September 19. He told her that he cried in the Head of Household room. "I'm so proud of myself," he told her. "But I was like, 'Holy sh-t, this has been harder than I thought." The athlete said there was a lot of whispering yesterday morning and that affected him. He walked out of the bathroom and told Jag Bains and America Lopez he was tired of their whispering. "I looked mad, but I wasn't mad," he told Felicia. "I was just like I don't want to be listening to whispers right now."

He said Jag later talked about the incident with him. "I was like, the fact I made it 48 days being in a house full of whispers, like that's really hard as a deaf person, even in regular hearing," the swimmer said. "And for me, it's just like, it's not the same level of offensiveness. But whispering around a deaf person is really offensive in the real world." Matt admitted he was getting offended by it.

Felicia noted Big Brother had to "revamp" because of Matt. "And that's a good thing," she said. "I mean deaf people been around too long for them to just now try to figure this out." Matt agreed and hoped his journey would push other deaf people to compete on the show. "Now they're going to be prepared if they have to do that again," he said. Felicia predicted other CBS shows like The Amazing Race will change to become more accessible too. Matt wondered if producers were keeping the Have-Not room open, so he could have space away from the whispers. "I can not whisper all the time," he said. Matt explained he gets headaches from trying to focus on people's lips as they speak that quietly.

'Big Brother' Houseguests Need to Balance Game and Accessibility

Image via CBS

It's probably unrealistic to totally avoid whispering in the house. But houseguests should aim for balance and really choose when they need to whisper in this situation instead of using it as a default. They also should be more mindful of not talking over each other in group settings. The house was most guilty of this at the beginning of the season. Matt sat out of a game they were playing because it was fast and hard to keep up with their conversation. The good thing about Matt making it this far is that the potential of frustrating group situations like this is dwindling.

Another very important takeaway from Matt's experience is to avoid taking advantage of someone's disability. The situation with Jag and America whispering in the bathroom was meant to include Matt. But he was tired of the whispering and left. That's different from people whispering around Matt and the conversation doesn't include him at all. Then lying to him about what they whispered when he asks about it to get away with it isn't fair. Future players should at least try to level the playing field. If you wouldn't be bold enough to whisper in the same room with someone who can hear, then don't do it to a deaf person.

Matt previously accused Jared Fields of taking advantage of his disability. This is because Jared lied to him about Jag outing the plan to evict Izzy Gleicher. Jared was caught in his lie and switched to accusing Matt of misunderstanding him. Cory Wurtenberger defended Matt and said he didn't misunderstand anything. Matt was lucky Cory witnessed the whole situation because Jared could've easily convinced other houseguests into not believing Matt. Then there would be a trend of Matt not being a reliable narrator because of him potentially "misunderstanding" people. This tactic is one that shouldn't be used against deaf houseguests in the future. Yes, Big Brother is a game that involves lying and manipulating. But not everyone is vulnerable to having their hearing or lack of hearing used against them, so don't do it.

Matt Succeeds Against the Odds

Image via CBS

Matt is doing well despite all the roadblocks he's hitting this season. Pretty much everyone in the house thinks he's on their side. However, he's getting none of the heat Cirie Fields and Jared is getting for forming multiple alliances. The one thing Cirie and Matt share is that they take the time to have one-on-one conversations with most people in the house. This makes people think you have a unique connection with them, and want to keep you.

Matt has kept his threat level low by not winning any competitions yet. Obviously, he'll be capable of winning in physical competitions, so people want to keep him around thinking he's on their side. Matt was part of the vote flip, but it looks like his relationship with Cirie isn't completely over. There is a double eviction coming and so far no one is targeting Matt. He could win and target people who won't make waves in the house, or he could throw to stay low. Either way, Matt currently has a good shot at making it into the jury or winning the $750,000. Hopefully, his experience will only make it easier for future deaf players.