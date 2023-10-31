The Big Picture Matt and Jag, the first ever Deaf and Sikh-Punjabi contestants, respectively, on Big Brother, have formed a strong alliance called the "Minutemen."

Matt's secret Power of Invincibility saved Jag from being voted out, and now they have secured spots in the final four together.

If Matt and Jag continue to dominate in the remaining competitions, they have a high chance of making it to the final two and potentially winning the $750k grand prize.

With the Big Brother 25 finale around the corner, Matt Klotz and Jag Bains are set up to dominate the remainder of the game potentially. The milestone season is quickly coming to an end with just five houseguests remaining in the game. Still, competing for the 750k cash prize alongside the powerful duo are Felicia Cannon, Bowie Jane Ball and Survivor legend Cirie Fields. Both Matt and Jag have already made history in the Big Brother house. Matt is the first ever Deaf player to compete on the show. The 27-year-old is a Deaflympics Gold Medalist, which is no surprise by his athletic physique. Jag, on the other hand, is making history by being the first Sikh-Punjabi contestant to join the Big Brother family. Not long after moving into the famous house Matt and Jag instantly became close friends and allies. The two have even self-proclaimed themselves to have a "bromance," a friendly twist on the popular "showmance" term. Because Matt and Jag get along so well, they have also worked well together.

During the fifth week of the game, Matt and Jag solidified their alliance by giving it a name. They ultimately came up with the name "Minutemen." In hopes of making it to the end of the game together, Matt and Jag were inspired by the famous Big Brother "Hitmen" alliance when deciding on a name. The season 16 alliance was made up of Derrick Levasseur and Cody Calafiore, who both sat in the final-two chairs on finale night.With very few days left in the game, Matt and Jag are setting themselves up to follow in Derrick and Cody's footsteps. They are currently the strongest Big Brother players, both physically and socially, left in the house. Jag has been a competition threat for the entirety of the season. He has won two Head of Household competitions as well as six Power of Veto competitions. Matt, on the other hand, has won one Head of Household competition and two Power of Veto competitions. Both of his Power of Veto wins were during double-evictions, which are some of the most important competitions to win throughout the entire game. Together, they have taken out major targets and even broken up the powerful America Lopez and Cody Wurtenberger showmance.

Matt Saved The Minutemen Alliance With A Powerful Win on 'Big Brother 25'

Although Jag has had more overall wins than Matt, Matt ultimately saved the now-dominating alliance. During week four Matt secretly won the Power of Invincibility. Later that same week, Jag was unanimously voted out of the game; however, Matt was able to use his secret power to keep his best ally in the game. Now, ten weeks later, the two have secured spots in the final four together. After both surviving the double eviction at the end of week thirteen, Matt won his first Head of Household reign. Then, later that same week, Jag won the Power of Veto, leaving the duo with all of the power heading into the final days of the Big Brother game. Because Matt won this Head of Household competition, he will not be eligible to play in the final four Head of Household competition at the end of his reign. If Jag can secure yet another win for the alliance, he will be ensuring that both he and his fellow Minutemen ally will never see the jury house.

Following his potential win, Jag will have the easy task of nominating the other two remaining houseguests. Both Matt and Jag will be eligible to play for the most important Power of Veto yet. If all things work in their favor one of them will win and ultimately get to decide which houseguest they want to take to final three with them.Should the remainder of the game unfold like this, Matt and Jag will both be playing in the final Head of Household competition. Since this competition is in three parts, they both have the chance to win their way to the final round. Typically, the first round is a physical competition while the second round is more of a mental, memory competition. If the duo makes it to this point in the game together, they will more than likely decide who should win each round. Then, if Jag and Matt are in the final round together, they can ensure that they both sit in the final-two chairs. That is, as long as one of them does not turn on the other by taking the other remaining houseguest to the final-two instead.The only reason one of the Minutemen alliance members may turn their backs on the other at the end of the game is if they think they have a better chance of winning next to the other remaining houseguest.

Together, Matt and Jag have played an extremely strong game both physically and socially. They have had alliances with all of the remaining players since week 12, before backdooring Cory and ultimately blindsiding America. Following Cory's eviction, America was the only player that was openly targeting the duo. Matt and Jag were working closely with Blue Kim as well before both she and America were evicted during the second double-eviction of the season. They also have had a final four with Felicia and Cirie for quite some time while simultaneously promising Bowie Jane a spot in the final three with them.Now that the number of remaining houseguests is dwindling down, Matt and Jag have been forced to show their cards. To stay loyal to his final two with Jag, Matt was forced to nominate Cirie despite also secretly having a final two with her as well.

Although he has been close with the Survivor legend for the majority of the game, Matt's true loyalty is with Jag, which is why they have made it so far in the game. If the duo continues to dominate in the remaining competitions, they will succeed in making it to the final two. The potential of this happening is very high as they both are strong competitors playing against not-as-strong houseguests.

The Big Brother 25 finale will air on Thursday November, 9, 2023, during which one of the Minutemen alliance members could potentially take home the grand prize.