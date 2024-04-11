The Big Picture Fans are calling out the Big Brother 25 runner-up for his controversial comments on female cast members.

Former houseguests are reacting strongly to the runner-up's claims, with some labeling him as a misogynist.

The season's winner, Jag Bains, expressed disappointment in the runner-up's behavior and is focused on supporting his friends from the show.

The Big Brother 25 runner-up continues to be controversial long after the season ended. Matt Klotz appeared on a podcast and had a lot to say about the women in the cast. He claimed that he wasn't that into Reilly Smedley, which goes against his actions on the CBS show. He also minimized his comments about America Lopez behind her back.

The problem is, the reality TV show has live feeds that let fans watch houseguests at any moment of the day. So early evicted houseguests, and fans aren't buying the swimmer's version of events. This is how the season 25 houseguests are reacting to his comments.

America Lopez says Matt Klotz didn't talk to her after Big Brother 25

Image via CBS

Cory responded to the clip of this conversation. "Zach [Nichols] is a dick obviously and we all know about Matt at this point, but somehow nameless third guy has won the misogynist-off," he tweeted. "Truly impressive work all around," the student followed up. "I'm starting to think our final 4 was not real," he later joked. America also quoted the video. "Matt’s an idiot! He would never say any of this sh-t to my face bc he’s a bum! He literally texted Cory acknowledging what he said and when Cory encouraged him to reach out to me it was crickets! Just a spineless misogynist loser and nobody who watched the feeds should be shocked," she tweeted.

Hisam Goueli chatted with Derek Frazier in a video about Matt's comment downplaying his feelings for Reilly. "And then he says this thing about Reilly that he was never interested in Reilly and I was like, 'Yo brother. You came to my room crying trying to get me to keep Reilly,'" he recounted. "And then, in your exit interview is like, 'I'm getting rid of you cause you disrupted my showmance. The mental health professional said, "Justice for Reilly." He kept going mentioning the shrine and their "pineapple baby."

The season's winner, Jag Bains, was close to Matt throughout the season. He tweeted a screenshot of his message to fans addressing Matt. "I don't support what Matt and the other podcasters have said/are saying on their podcast about my houseguests and friends," part of it read. "My top priority right now is to reach out and check in on my friends whose names I've heard brought up." He claimed after the show he tried to hold Matt accountable, but the swimmer makes his own decisions on what he says or does.