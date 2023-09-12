The Big Picture Red Utley's alliance with older houseguests quickly fell apart after Hisam won HOH, but Red became closer with Cameron.

Red was evicted and only Bowie and Cameron voted to keep him, causing controversy due to his comments about America Lopez.

Red explains his comments about America being "fast" as a gameplay observation, and discusses his cautiousness around "pretty girls" in the house.

Red Utley started the Big Brother 25 game aligned with the older houseguests. That includes Cirie Fields, Hisam Goueli, Felicia Cannon, Izzy Gleicher, Bowie Jane, and Mecole Hayes. Cameron Hardin quickly jumped ship from the other side of the alliance to work with them. That alliance quickly turned on each other after Hisam won Head of Household (HoH), but Red became closer to Cameron.

Jared Fields won HOH in week 5 and nominated Cameron and Red. He also lied to Red claiming Cameron threw him under the bus. It looked like the plan was working, but Red and Cameron were starting to make up before the eviction. Red was evicted and only had Bowie and Cameron's vote to stay. Some fans who watched the live feeds were upset about how Red talked about America Lopez behind her back. He addressed that in interviews after his eviction.

Red Addresses Calling America "Fast"

America and Cory Wurtenberger have a showmance, which is getting them a lot of attention. "I think there's a lot of stuff that ya'll don't get to see," Red told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "There's a lot of live feeds that isn't posted and a lot of stuff like that. Every comment that I made was made out of observation and I try to look fairly at both sides. I think maybe some of what I said was taken a little bit out of context. What I mean by fast is just flirtatious with more than one individual and using things that people have to their advantage to move forward. It was simply a gameplay observation."

Red has talked about being careful with how he interacts with "pretty girls" in interviews. He answered why he didn't consider befriending the single women or becoming allies with them. "I was in the room with three women and I first got in there I made sure they were OK, and they were comfortable with me being in there," the salesman said. "And the reason I ended up aligning with them ultimately was because I wasn't sure how other women that were single in the house were gonna be initially."

The Big Brother season continues with Cameron as HoH. He nominated Felicia and Izzy with the hopes of replacing Felicia with Cirie. Red said the move was "awesome" since those are the people targeting him. "I'm glad now that I'm out of the house he can actually do that," he said. "I think I was one of the things that was preventing him from doing that because of my loyalty to the group that I had thought that I was in."

That group is Legend 25, which should be outed as a fake alliance after Red's eviction. Bowie Jane was upset about the blindside but Cirie worked hard to convince her that the Bye Bye Bitches are still working together. Meanwhile, Cameron is working hard to get his revenge. There's a lot more to see in the coming weeks, and fans are eager to see who takes home the cash prize.