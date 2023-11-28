The Big Picture Reilly and Matt's relationship on Big Brother 25 started with a rumor and quickly grew closer, but they are not dating at the moment.

The Big Brother 25 season started with a rumor: Kirsten Elwin told house guests that Reilly Smedley and Matt Klotz were into each other and could become a showmance. There was no evidence of that at the time and Reilly became the first Head of Household. She put Kirsten on the block, and she was evicted. But the next week, Reilly and Matt did become closer. He told her he had a crush on her, and then she also got evicted.

Matt made a shrine to Reilly out of Q-tips after her eviction. He talked about her repeatedly as he competed to win the $750,000 prize. The athlete got a letter from Reilly as a reward for his first HoH win, and she revealed she returned his feelings. He placed second to Jag Bains, but in the finale, he teased that he might be leaving the CBS show with a girlfriend.

Fans can no longer check in on the house guests through 24-hour live feeds. But they can keep up with the former house guests on social media. Some postings asked Reilly if she was dating Matt on Instagram Live. "We are not dating right now," Reilly answered. "You know, he needs time. We talked about it. He needs time. He's doing his thing, and I'm not gonna interfere. I'll always be his friend, but right now he was pretty honest, and it's not a good time for him." She said the swimmer is "overwhelmed" currently, and she'll support him if he needs it.

Matt and Reilly's situation is different from other romantic relationships on the show because they had so little time together in the house. The letters from home are typically from house guests, family or friends. But Reilly's letter was the first time it came from an evicted house guest in the current season. He also received a framed picture of Reilly with his mom. "By the way, if a silly Q-tip heart didn't get the message across, the feeling is mutual, and I can't wait to see you," she wrote at the end of the letter. 'Now hurry up and win this thing, so we can gritty our way to a LSU football game."

Reilly was there with the rest of the cast on finale night. Julie Chen Moonves asked Reilly if she had anything to say to Matt. "I just want to tell you that I've been rooting for you 24/7," she said. "I am so proud of you. Look at where you are now, day 100. Back to week two, it wasn't looking so pretty. So I'm really proud of you, everything you've overcome in a house full of whispers." She said she was excited to talk to him and pulled out a Q-tip for good luck.

Matt spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the imbalance of their relationship due to being separated. "It's been 84 days since I've seen her," he said. "She got evicted early, and then I made it all the way through to the end. I think Reilly knows a lot more about me because she's been watching the show. I don't know much, but I'm excited to get to know more of the rest of her and spend time with her."

