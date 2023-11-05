The Big Picture Big Brother 25 is the longest season ever, with the final three houseguests spending 100 consecutive days inside the house.

The final five houseguests have unique traits that make them history-making players in the Big Brother game.

The long season is physically and mentally exhausting for the houseguests and can lead to burnout, making it less exciting for viewers at home.

For the first time in the history of the show, the Big Brother 25 final three will have spent 100 days inside the famous house. In over 20 years of being on air, Big Brother contestants have never spent so many consecutive days in a row in the house. While 100 days of Big Brother brings more game play, episodes and backstabbing, it ultimately has been too long of a season.

Remaining in the game, with the chance of potentially spending 100 days inside the famous house are Matt Klotz, Jag Bains, Bowie Jane Ball, and Felicia Cannon. Each of these players are unique as they have made history in the Big Brother game. Matt is the first Deaf contestant to compete on the show. Jag is the first Sikh-Punjabi houseguest while Bowie Jane is the first Australian player. Felicia is the oldest female to move into the famous house. Lastly, for the first time ever, the latest to be evicted, Cirie Fields is the first Survivor alum to give this reality show a try.

In addition to these unique traits that have all the final houseguests breaking records in the game, they are also jointly making Big Brother history. These players are on the verge of spending the most days ever inside the house. Typically, an average season of Big Brother is around 80 days from the day a brand-new cast moves in until the day a winner is crowned. Prior to the current season, the longest season was season 18 which lasted 99 days. Nicole Franzel was ultimately crowned the winner of season 18, which took place in 2016. Because she has played on three different seasons of the show, Nicole holds the record for most days spent inside the Big Brother house.

Although Big Brother season 25 is technically only one day more than the previous longest season, it is too long for both the players as well as the viewers at home. Big Brother airs three times a week for the entire duration of the season. That means that when Big Brother 25 finally comes to an end, the season will have consisted of 42 episodes. Keeping up with this many episodes is a lot for a viewer. Additionally, this season premiered much later than those of the past. Therefore, it is also running much later into the fall than a season normally would. Because the show is typically branded as a summer show, many fans can tune in more easily during the summer months. Now, with it now mostly airing in the fall, viewers' personal schedules tend to be busier, making it harder to watch the episodes as they air. The combination of it being such a long season as well as having a delayed initial premiere makes it much harder for a viewer to consistently stay up to date with all of the episodes.

100 Days Is Too Exhausting For The Big Brother Houseguests

With gameplay never-ending inside the Big Brother house, the remaining players are starting to feel the physical and mental impacts of being inside the house for so long. Although it is exciting to be living inside the famous house while competing on the hit reality show, it can also be mentally exhausting for many players no matter the length of time they are on the show. Naturally, the longer a contestant is in the game, the more grueling it becomes. By the time a winner is crowned on the 100th day of season 25, the final three houseguests will be exhausted physically and mentally.

There is no doubt that many of the Big Brother competitions can take a toll on the players' bodies. It is not uncommon for a competition to last multiple hours. In fact, the famous pressure cooker competition lasted just shy of 14 hours. Other competitions can even leave houseguests with bruises and scrapes, or simply just soreness. Despite how grueling or long a competition may be, Big Brother enforces a wake-up time of 10 a.m. They also have a strict rule of no napping throughout the day. Many houseguests tend to lack sleep while competing on the show. Making matters worse, the houseguests tend to not eat as healthy as they may in real life or work less than they usually would.

Although there are typically only two competitions each week, there is so much more to the Big Brother game. When the houseguests are not competing for power, they are working hard at keeping up a good social game or strategizing on how to make it through each week's eviction. Their minds are constantly racing trying to come up with the best game strategy to ensure they make it to the end of the game. As more days go by, the game becomes more and more intense. So much so, that even Cirie has openly admitted that Big Brother is much harder than Survivor.

As the houseguests become more and more worn out, the show can become less exciting for viewers at home. The exhaustion and burnout become quite noticeable among the cast. With fewer players in the house, there is less talking to be done, therefore, houseguest tend to start going to sleep earlier. This ultimately makes for less exciting live feeds. Many times by the end of the season the live-feeds begin to quiet down as the houseguests experience this burnout feeling. With the season being 100 days long, this slowdown began earlier than that of seasons past.

Aside from gameplay, the final three will have spent 100 days cut off from the real world. They have limited time to spend outside.They have no knowledge of anything going on in the real world outside those walls. There is no communication with anyone other than the other remaining houseguests, not even their loved ones. All of these factors make the overall game even more difficult.

The houseguests truly never stop playing from the second they step foot inside the house until they are either evicted or ultimately crowned the winner on finale night. With longer seasons, such as the current 100-day season, the finalists are more drained and burned out than ever. Additionally, the viewers at home are slowly beginning to get tired of tuning in numerous times a week as well. Luckily, Big Brother 25 will soon come to an end as a winner will be crowned for the milestone season.