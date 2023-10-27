The Big Picture The Big Brother 25 houseguests in showmances are all out of the game, but love isn't lost as a houseguest receives an unexpected love letter.

Matt Klotz, the HoH, reads a heartfelt letter from his love interest, Reilly Smedley, expressing support and a desire to be together.

Matt and Reilly's relationship has evolved throughout the season, with Matt revealing his crush on her and even creating a q-tip heart shrine for her.

The Big Brother 25 houseguests who were in showmances are officially out of the game. Jared Fields was evicted before the jury. Cory Wurtenberger was the next to go and became the second juror. October 26 was the double eviction with Blue Kim evicted and America Lopez following her. The houseguests who are left are allies, friends, and enemies. But it looks like love isn't totally lost in the Big Brother house.

A 'Big Brother' Houseguest Gets an Unexpected Love Letter Initiating Potential Showmance

Image via CBS

The live feeds revealed Matt Klotz won HoH and that means he received a letter. He read it to Jag Bains, Cirie Fields, Bowie Jane, and Felicia Cannon in the HoH room. "Oh I already know who it's from because it said their name at the bottom!" he said.

RELATED: Is Cooking a Gendered Strategy in ‘Big Brother 25’ or a Sexist Advantage for Men?

Matt Ice, look who is finally up in that HoH suite. I can imagine that you're on cloud nine, and you deserve to soak up every ounce of this feeling. Wear that key around your neck proudly. I want you to know how much I believe in you and that myself, your family, and friends are so proud to see you in there kicking butt. I am cheering you on 24/7. Cute braids by the way. If anyone can do this, it's you. I also want you to know how much I miss you and wish I could be telling you all this in person at 3 a.m. on the hammock eating that weird lemon popcorn you make. By the way, if a silly q-tip heart didn't get the message across, the feeling is mutual, and I can't wait to see you. Now hurry up and win this thing, so we can gritty our way to a LSU football game. Sincerely, your fellow late night rat.

The other houseguests screamed and cheered realizing the letter was from Reilly Smedley. He explained "rat" is a mix of his and Reilly's names. Houseguests don't usually get letters from evicted cast members. Those are typically from their family and friends outside the game. The whole cast usually appears on finale night, so viewers will see Matt and Reilly connect then.

The bartender won the first HoH this season and formed the Family Style alliance, which included Matt. They became closer in the second week when Hisam Goueli targeted her. It was clear that Reilly was going home. Matt revealed he had a crush on her, and she said "awww." The Olympian even made a heart shrine out of q-tips to her after her eviction. He later found out someone messed with it, and he incorrectly thought America was the culprit. America also put all of Cory's things on her dresser to remember him after his eviction. Matt threatened to mess with it saying she messed with his shrine. She finally revealed that was Izzy Gleicher and not her. The shrine grudge lasted long in the house and played into Matt wanting to target America. Now she's gone and Matt has hope to be with Reilly in the future.