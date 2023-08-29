The Big Picture Showmances are a common occurrence in Big Brother, but they can be risky if the wrong person becomes Head of Household.

Season 25 of Big Brother has two showmances forming, but both are facing trouble due to Cirie's alliances.

Jared and Blue's showmance could be in jeopardy if Blue finds out that Jared is actually Cirie's son. The connections on this season of Big Brother are becoming more complicated.

In most seasons of Big Brother, there is at least one showmance that forms. A showmance is a romantic relationship between two houseguests. Showmances usually work together in the game, so it can be beneficial. If the wrong person wins Head of Household (HoH), then the showmance could go on the block next to each other. The house then votes to evict one of them, leaving that person out of the running for winning the reality TV show.

Big Brother has people live together in a house with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones. They have a lot of downtime between competitions and ceremonies. So it makes sense that houseguests tend to flirt to pass the time, and then catch feelings. Season 25 has two showmances forming, but they're already in trouble.

Big Brother 25 Shownances heat up

The season started with Kirsten Elwin starting a rumor that Matt Klotz and Reilly Smedley might become a showmance. Reilly made it clear to everyone that wasn't the case and nominated Kirsten in the first eviction. Kirsten was evicted and Reilly followed her the next week. Matt told Reilly he had a crush on her before she left. Of course, that wouldn't be the last we'd hear of showmances this season.

Jared Fields and Blue Kim started spending more time together. They were in The Handful alliance, which Jared outed to the other side of the house. The remaining members of The Handful don't know Jared is a double agent. Jared and Blue's conversations became more personal and flirty. They kissed and only grew farther from their allies.

Cory Wurtenberger started the season as a floater. He had to work on building relationships with several individuals. One of them is Jared, which is risky since he's Cirie's son. The other is America Lopez, who is close to Jag Bains from being in The Handful. Fans noticed they were flirting on the live feeds. America would flirt with Cory, and he would hide his face. She later admitted to Izzy that she had a crush on him. Cory told multiple houseguests he didn't want to pursue anything with America because he's 21 years old and in college. America is 27, and it seems like that would make it harder for them to work outside the show. But America and Cory started cuddling on August 26. The cuddling might be cute in the episodes, but they could make houseguests bigger targets.

Cirie targets Blue and America

Cirie hasn't been a fan of Blue for a long time. She asked Jared if his thing with Blue was just a game and he said yes. Cirie also mentioned he has a girl at home in a private conversation. The mother warned him in another conversation not to embarrass him on national TV.

Cirie has strong ties all over the house through multiple fake alliances. She truly cares about Jared, Felicia Cannon, and Izzy. Cameron Hardin won Head of Household in week 4. Cirie wasn't happy about this since she almost flipped the vote on Cameron last week. Cameron was unaware of this until Cory told him about it. Cameron was unconcerned about the possible betrayal. He made a plan with Red Utley to nominate Blue and Jag. Cirie, Felicia, and Izzy are considering blindsiding houseguests again by voting to evict Blue instead of Jag...with Jared's help.

Cirie told Jared the plan, and he is against it but knows he can only do so much. He mentioned the possibility of one of them leaving before the jury to Blue. There's still time before the eviction and Cirie has the habit of changing her mind. Jag is a competition threat, and he could go because of that. Jared started putting up a good fight using that argument to keep Blue in a conversation with Cirie on August 28. Cirie recognized she wasn't convincing him, and their allies wouldn't be much better. But there is still time before the live eviction on Thursday.

Cirie has also floated America's name to her closest allies. Cirie no longer trusts Cory because he was caught leaking information to America. America was the only one who wasn't in an alliance with Cirie. Cory advised America to talk to Cirie, but she claimed it was awkward. So there hasn't been any progress there. The plan to evict Blue and blindside the other house includes blaming America and Cory for voting for Blue. That gives Jared and Matt an opportunity to lie to Red about voting with them to evict Jag. Cory and America could no longer have Red and Cameron.

Does Blue know Cirie is Jared's mom?

The big secret this season is Jared is Cirie's son. Izzy knew their secret immediately after seeing Cirie in the house. She told Jared this, and they decided to make Izzy a top priority in their game. Jared started calling Felicia and Cirie "Momma F" and "Momma C" to cover any potential mistake. No one has suspected their connection.

Jared wanted Blue to know his secret as they spent more time together. He first told her that he came into the house with a secret. Jared later dropped the hint that he knows reality TV people and has been to Fiji, where Survivor films. Blue wasn't able to piece together the hints. He finally told her that his mom was in the house. Blue wrongly assumed he meant Felicia. Jared told her she still doesn't know his secret. But Blue continued to think Felicia was his mother.

It's possible that Jared wants Blue to know the secret, so she could be protected like Izzy. But it's possible Cirie will only want Blue out more if she figures out Jared risked their game and spilled the secret.

The connections on Big Brother 25 are getting stronger and more complicated with time. The showmances are in danger because of Cirie's alliances. Eviction night will give us the answer if one of them lasts another week.