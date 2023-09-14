The Big Picture Dynamics in Big Brother 25 have split between older/partnered houseguests and young singles, with women in the singles group facing a significant disadvantage.

Leadership expectations for young, single professional women without kids are low, and they are viewed as less suitable for leadership promotions compared to other groups.

Single women in the house are either infantilized and protected or feared due to their sexuality, facing double standards and objectification based on their past sexual behavior.

Big Brother 25 started with 16 houseguests with different backgrounds. The season will last 100 days with the houseguests competing and evicting at least one person each week. The winner of the CBS show gets the most jury votes from evicted houseguests and receives $750,000. Fans can watch what's currently happening in the house on live feeds on Paramount+ and Pluto. The dynamics of this house quickly split between older and partnered houseguests against the young singles. However, in the young singles group, it looks like women have the biggest disadvantage.

Big Brother 25: Battle of the Ages

Image via Paramount+

In recent seasons, the first to make a big alliance typically holds power the longest. Reilly Smedley won the first Head of Household competition and formed the Family Style alliance with America Lopez, Blue Kim, Cameron Hardin, Cory Wurtenberger, Jag Bains, Jared Fields, and Matt Klotz. Jared ratted this out to his mother, Cirie Fields, and she was able to form a rival alliance called The Professors. This included Bowie Jane Ball, Felicia Cannon, Hisam Goueli, Izzy Gleicher, Mecole Hayes, and Red Utley.

Jared and Cirie targeted Kirsten Elwin within the first two days. That's because she pulled multiple houseguests aside within that time trying to plant seeds. That led to Kirsten being left out of the rival alliances and an easy person to evict without making waves. Kirsten later was hurt about being left out and confused. Cirie decided to be frank with her on the live feeds.

"What I think, sister to sister, what I think is a lot of information was shared from you to a lot of different people," she told her. Cirie and Kirsten had other awkward tiffs. Kirsten tried to clear the air "mano a mano" or "man to man." Cirie got offended and pulled rank on Kirsten reminding her that she's old enough to be her aunt and should be talked to as such...there goes being "sister to sister." It was clear Kirsten, a 25-year-old molecular biologist, wasn't seen as an equal and was expected to interact in a specific way in a house where the "professor" alliance wanted to "school" the young ones.

Some Single Women in Big Brother 25 Are to Be Protected

Image via CBS

The power instantly changed in week 2 when Hisam won HoH. His goal was to evict Reilly since she said she'd target him last week. Hisam made a speech detailing his thought process. He also made it clear that Reilly's alliance forced everyone else in the house to align for numbers instead of making their own decisions.

Hisam's alliance was offended by his speech and wanted to target him because of it. They thought he was saying they couldn't win competitions, and he wanted to work with the younger players. That also made Cirie open to protecting Reilly, and considered keeping her. She wasn't the only one. Cameron also weirdly kept saying he felt like a father figure to Reilly. He is 34 years old and only 10 years older than Reilly so that didn't make sense. But it does make sense if you follow the mentality that single women should be infantilized. They don't have the responsibility of being a wife or mother, so they must be childlike. Being underestimated could be a good thing for someone's game. But Cameron insisted on Reilly following his lead and that could affect her agency in the game, or later prove she had any authority to a jury. Reilly was voted out in week 2.

This isn't unique to Big Brother. A sociological study found young, single professional women without kids are viewed as unable to reach leadership expectations like men and less communal or relational like their female counterparts. The study participants found them the least suitable for a leadership promotion in comparison to single men, married men, and women with identical qualifications.

Other Single Big Brother 25 Ladies are Feared Because of Their Sexuality

Image via CBS ©2023 CBS Broadcasting, Inc.

If you're not the type of young single woman to be infantilized and therefore seen as valuable enough to be protected, then you'll be feared. America and Blue seem to fall into this category. Cameron and Red avoided them, unlike the partnered or gay women in the house. Red even said he avoided the "pretty girls" so he wouldn't be accused of flirting with anyone by his partner at home. But they couldn't just avoid the single women. They made comments about their clothing and accused America of flirting with Cameron even though she's obviously interested in Cory. It reached the point that America told people in the house she was uncomfortable around Cameron, and the partnered women didn't believe her. Izzy claimed America likes to gossip.

Red was evicted, and he addressed calling America "fast" in the house. "Every comment that I made was made out of observation and I try to look fairly at both sides," he told the Black Bi Reality podcast. "I think maybe some of what I said was taken a little bit out of context. What I mean by fast is just flirtatious with more than one individual and using things that people have to their advantage to move forward. It was simply a gameplay observation."

He claimed his comments weren't misogynistic. "I'm the oldest of three sisters," Red noted. "So I'm a very feminine protective individual." This again plays into women being protected or feared. Either option leaves no room for single women to just be a peer. Red answered why he didn't try to befriend the single ladies or align with them.

"I wasn't sure how other women that were single in the house were gonna be initially," he said. "I didn't want there to be any unclear lines for Allie May sitting at home watching, for there to be like any room for 'Well he was flirting.' Or they were flirting or that kind of thing out of respect for her." This is interesting since this line of thinking still makes interacting with single women inherently dangerous. If there was any flirting, the men in the house could simply stop it or not do it. But that doesn't even seem to be considered.

In recent Big Brother seasons, we see men and women talk about whether the different sexes could just be friends. This season Jared admitted to not having friends who are women on the live feeds. Last season the cast talked about this subject and had different opinions. So it's not surprising that last year Taylor Hale had to deal with multiple character accusations as a young, single Black woman. And this season we're seeing it all over again minus the anti-Blackness. However, it's important to note Blue is Korean-American and there is a history of Asian women being fetishized and sexualized in the United States. America is racially white and her ethnicity is Mexican. Latinas share the same history of being sexualized and fetishized in this country.

The instant fear of single women is tied to the perceived freedom of their sexuality instead of seeing them as whole human beings. Studies found there are double standards for sexual behavior in men and women. However, one claims the double standard of sex before marriage no longer exists. Earlier this season, Jared asked Blue to reveal how many sexual partners she had in the past on the live feeds. "I don't want a girl with a high count at f-cking 24, 25," he told her. She refused to answer and reminded him of the live-feed cameras. Blue wanted to protect her privacy. Jared claimed he needed to know before they had a showmance. Blue didn't answer, and he still pursued a showmance with her. He said he would find someone she knew and ask after the show. Jared didn't reveal his past and claimed it was different because he's a man.

America and Blue are still holding on in the Big Brother house. But now they're in showmances and the men they're partnered with have more social capital than them. They could finally receive some form of protection, but the trade-off again is releasing some agency in the game. Or even risking the perception they don't have agency in the game to potential jurors. It's possible they could win, but it will be an uphill battle given the perceptions placed on them for their age and coming into the house single.