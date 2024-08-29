T’Kor Clotty has had a brush with power on Big Brother 26. Having felt what it’s like to win, the new Head of Household is trying to suss out the new landscape of the game on the reality competition series. With the Pentagon alliance all but demolished, the Sixth Avenue alliance has the power. But T’Kor is having second thoughts about seeing Tucker Des Lauriers’s exceptional social skills warm up to the minority alliance players. With her number one ally Kimo Apaka, she is proposing breaking up with her current majority and establishing a new core group. Unfortunately for T’Kor, should she pull the trigger, she will be seen as a flip-flopper and an instant target for everyone. Trust is the most important currency in this game. Once T’Kor loses that, her insurance of safety will dwindle down to nothing.

For those Big Brother fans who love wild game moves, Big Brother 26 is the season for you. With the mantra "Expect the unexpected" on top of mind, players and viewers alike have watched this season knowing what they think might happen most certainly will not. Between strong game moves and alliances forming every which way, Big Brother 26 has certainly not been a disappointing journey thus far.

T'Kor Suddenly Came To Play

Many Big Brother fans have always professed that the best strategy in the first part of the game is to lie low. As some experts have stated, just stay in bed! While lying low is a smart way to play, it's important to maintain strong relationships and have a pulse on the action within the walls of the house. This season, it's truly been about the battle between Tucker De Lauriers and his dismantling of The Pentagon alliance. Having won more competitions than he should have, Tucker has been a target simply because his physical and social prowess has been on point. To help take down the majority alliance, he found two new allies in T'Kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka. He relied on them to help remove Brooklyn Rivera from the game as a new alliance, Sixth Avenue, was established. But nothing inside the Big Brother house is ever for certain.

T'Kor Clottey won the most recent Head of Household and all she needed to do was lie low, not get any blood on her hands, and remove the final members of the Pentagon from the game. The trouble was, she liked those remaining players. She had a fondness for Chelsie Baham. So, she kept her away from the chopping block. As far as Quinn Martin, she knew he was a threat that could be disposed of later. With Cam Sullivan-Brown as the prime target and Makensy Manbeck, an outsider to her game, as the backup target, T'Kor needed one more. Tucker, who had volunteered to go on the block multiple times this season, wanted to make it an easy week for T'Kor, so he volunteered again. Something he surely regrets.

On the surface, T'Kor is a smart player. She has a number one ally in Kimo. She knew when to ensure the majority alliance imploded because their plans didn't involve her. But with her brush with power, T'Kor's gameplay has been exposed. She's willing to sacrifice some alliance members to be liked by all. This could have been an incredibly easy week for T'Kor to remove someone who would have been a sufficient eviction for everyone but has now caused turmoil for everyone. No matter who leaves on eviction night, there will be lingering consequences. T'Kor, like many Big Brother fans, knows that the jury phase of the game is coming up soon. This eviction may dictate who gets chopped right before this portion, and she does not want to have it be someone she genuinely likes. Yes, that's a good idea when it comes to jury management, but they're not there yet. It's too soon to play that card.

T'Kor's Game Is Exposed via the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds

As the Live Feeds have proven, she’s openly sharing her thoughts with too many people. The more her thinking makes its way around the house, her ability to have bigger targets as a shield will shrink as she becomes the target. How can you trust someone so eager to flip-flop? T'Kor joined the Sixth Avenue alliance alongside Tucker Des Lauries, Kimo Apaka, Rubina Bernabe, Joseph Rodriguez, and Angela Murray. Having seen Tucker socialize with Cam Sullivan-Brown, Leah Peters, and Makensy Manbeck, she's having second thoughts about Tucker being loyal to her. But as viewers are well aware, Tucker might be one of the most loyal players actually in the game. Almost to a fault.

T'Kor has expressed her concern about Tucker with Kimo, believing it might be best to drop him. She is also none too keen to have Angela Murray, who she deems as a wildcard, part of her game. Tucker and Angela have forged a tight bond following his use of the Power of Veto on her, vowing to keep her safe. He is her final two. But her fear that he would pick his showmance, Rubina Bernabe, over her, she lost it. And T'Kor has used it to her advantage. Now, following the Power of Veto win by Cam, he's removed himself from the block. T'Kor has placed Angela in his stead, and what was once an incredibly easy week for T'Kor will result in blood on her hands if Makensy doesn't walk out the door on eviction night. Based on how the viewers are feeling this season, voting to give Tucker Des Lauriers two advantages so far, if they are blindsided by his eviction, T'Kor better hope America can't vote to hurt her game.

Big Brother is a game that is always shaking up. It's like a game of dominoes. When one falls, the rest will follow suit. But on that off chance that the domino has two paths to go, one might continue the fall while the other may lead to a dead end. For T'Kor Clottey, how she finishes out her week as Head of Household will determine how her path to the end of the game will fare. She doesn't appear as a large threat personality-wise, but her ability to think two steps ahead can only get her as far as there are those steps to take. One of her new allies might just be her dead end.

Big Brother 26 airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday night. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

