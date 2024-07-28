The Big Picture Angela Murray is a seasoned TV contestant, appearing on previous CBS shows like The Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal.

Angela won the first Head of Household competition on Big Brother 26, showcasing her bold and unapologetic gameplay style.

Despite her controversial antics, Angela has established herself as an early star on Big Brother 26, captivating audiences with her drama.

Sometimes, when someone is just good TV, you want to make sure you can milk them for all their worth. While many fans believe that the first time they've seen Big Brother 26 contestant Angela Murray is in the Big Brother house, eagle-eyed internet sleuths have debunked this. The woman who has infamously called another houseguest "Crazy Eyes" is not making her television debut on Big Brother. Her previous television credits include The Price Is Right, Let's Make a Deal, and House Calls with Dr. Phil. Is she a CBS plant? Probably not! But when you have television gold, you might as well continue to capitalize on it! While her game so far on Big Brother may be shocking and confusing to many, she has proven she can stir up quite the frenzy. Cross your fingers that this lady continues to stay!

Big Brother is America's summer reality television obsession. Since 2000, viewers have tuned into the live reality television program that follows a group of Houseguests as they have their every move taped. With three episodes a week and non-stop live feeds to watch their every move, Big Brother continues to be one of the greatest reality television programs the world has ever known. This season has already proven just why. And her name is Angela Murray.

Where Have We Seen Angela Murray Before?

This season's Big Brother started off with a sigh as the big "17th Houseguest" twist ended up being nothing short of an AI twist. But once the dust settled and viewers were able to witness the players actually experience Big Brother, a star emerged. Angela Murray entered Big Brother 26 as a 50-year-old mother who is a real estate agent in Utah. The older woman archetype has historically not had an exceptional track record on Big Brother. Still, following last season's Felicia Cannon, fans are eager to see more players of a certain age have their time. No one seemed to take that more to heart than the aforementioned Murray. But perhaps her time previously on television has helped boost her confidence!

Before dropping pure chaotic bliss into the first week of Big Brother 26, Angela Murray's face had been seen on screen on other CBS properties. In 2019, Angela came on down on the Drew Carey-hosted The Price is Right. She got to try her hand on Bidder's Row, but unfortunately for Angela, her guess didn't allow her to continue to the next round of the game. It was then discovered that this wasn't Angela's first time trying to win some money. Based on a YouTube video posted 11 years ago, Angela also appeared on Let's Make a Deal, hosted by Wayne Brady. This time, she was successful, winning $20,000. But wait. There's more! In 2021, Angela and her family appeared on an episode of House Calls with Dr. Phil where a father and daughter who live in the same house don't speak. So is this the same woman who viewers are seeing on Big Brother? To be frank, kinda!

While one of those shows is not like the other, being able to play The Price is Right and Let's Make a Deal requires a personality. Yes, average civilians get the chance to play, but they must be outgoing and brazen. And that is Angela to a T. Alongside Dr. Phil, Angela got to be a supermom trying to save her family with the assistance of the celebrity doctor. While shows like Big Brother have recently strayed away from casting wannabe actors and models, Angela is the rare individual who has a resume to share. Did it help her in the casting process? It's very possible. When you have a character like Angela at your fingertips, you might as well take advantage of it.

Angela Is 'Big Brother' Television Gold

According to Angela's bio for the show, she states, "My strategy going into the Big Brother house will be really just being myself. Just unapologetic Angela and all that that encompasses. That someone who does wear their heart on their sleeve, I do have a big mouth. I'm not afraid to share my opinions and thoughts whether people want it or not." After her first week in the Big Brother house, Angela is living up to her strategy! Angela won the first Head of Household competition, a role that is often coveted but also feared, as it usually sets the tone for the entirety of the season. Many can say that when you win power, you won't let it get to your head. But for Angela, she let it. And it was glorious.

Angela did exactly what any HoH would do. She wanted to hear everybody's opinions and thoughts before she made any decisions about nominations. She managed to form a final two alliance with Quinn Martin, the holder of the Deep Fake HoH advantage. But her chat with house hunk Matt Hademan didn't quite go according to plan. She felt he was threatening her. Despite that, she decided not to put a target on his back for the first round of nominations. Even with her saving his butt, she felt he was ungrateful for not hugging her and groveling at her feet, and thus, she swiftly made him enemy number one. While there is only so much time that can be shown on the televised episodes, Live feeders were gifted a 9-minute tirade where Angela not only called Matt by his new nickname, "Crazy Eyes," but slapped a massive target on herself for her slightly unhinged antics. This may not be the way you want to play Big Brother, but given how much attention Angela has received thus far, the show has no interest in seeing her gone.

Angela has said, "I'm going to win Big Brother because I am a people person. I'm very intuitive to how people are acting, how they're thinking, I can read faces, so I'll always know when people are scheming." Well, her first week in the house may not align perfectly there, but regardless if she wins or gets knocked out sooner rather than later, Angela Murray has established herself as an early star. Big Brother fans love great game players, but they also adore excellent television. CBS has had Angela appear four times on their intellectual properties. But who says it has to stop there? C'mon, let Angela run around the globe on The Amazing Race!

Big Brother 26 airs three times a week on CBS. All episodes and Big Brother live feeds are available to stream on Paramount+, as well as Pluto TV.

