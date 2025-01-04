Big Brother 26 was a summer to remember with unforgettable moments and shocking gameplay, but nothing more memorable than the antics of Angela Murray. Her iconic 6th place run caused a stir in the Big Brother community with her brash confrontations and emotional outbursts, along with her competitive spirit and ferocious determination to get everything out of her Big Brother experience. It's now time to bring those qualities from the Big Brother house and into the Scottish castle of The Traitors.

With two seasons under its belt, The Traitors has proven to be the perfect revival for reality TV stars, breathing new life into characters from across television, sports, and even politics. The hunt for Traitors in a sea of Faithfuls and no concrete information is a breeding ground for fights, accusations, and backstabbing between friends and enemies. Who better to participate in the mayhem than Big Brother 26's queen of drama, Angela?

Angela's Unassuming Facade Makes Her Outbursts Even More Outrageous

As a 51-year-old mother from Syracuse, Utah, Angela offers a unique point of view on reality TV. Her age provides a good balance between the typical young models and actors that routinely get cast on reality TV. She is a relatable figure to viewers in America as well as a good foil to the glamorous ladies from The Real Housewives who regularly appear on The Traitors. Her unsuspecting demeanor also makes her a great choice to be cast as a Traitor, as no one would expect the emotional mother to be the one behind the Faithful murders.

Angela started her Big Brother game by confronting Matt Hardeman over his aggressive approach to their one-on-one chat in Week 1. Angela is not afraid to accuse someone of wrongdoings, regardless if they're true or not, and would be perfect for the Traitors round table. Her fearless nature lends itself to kicking off the conversation with a bang, forcing others to play defensively or risk being exposed. Any whispers throughout the day will be amplified to a roar by Angela when it's time to find a Traitor.

Angela is also prepared to turn on her alliances to find better footing in the game. She turned on multiple allies on Big Brother at the drop of a hat, even if they were loyal to her. A recurring issue with The Traitors is that cast members from the same parent show rarely vote against each other, even if it is their downfall in the game. This is seen clearly in Season 2 when the members of The Real Housewives alliance remained loyal to Phaedra Parks, knowing she was a likely Traitor. Angela will always vote in her self-interest and is not afraid to vote against someone in her alliance if it means safety for herself.

Angela Deserves to Show Off Her Legendary Status to a Whole New Audience

Image via CBS

While some may find Angela's tears overwrought and annoying, they still provide a level of integrity revealing her determination to win. While it may have been over miscommunications with allies or a stolen charcuterie board in the Big Brother house, Angela's emotions show how much she wants to play the game. The Traitors needs more people like Angela who have a strong desire to win instead of those looking for a mere vacation and a paycheck. Seasons 1 & 2 saw several cast members coast through the game by being obvious Faithfuls with no intention of playing the cerebral game that The Traitors requires. Angela's emotions force her to play a visible and dramatic style of gameplay, benefiting the show and adding quality entertainment.

A small detail that sets The Traitors apart from other shows is the focus on fashion while in the Scottish castle. Festive flannels and cozy sweaters are necessities for the contestants as they travel down the halls in search of Traitors. While Angela may not quite have the fashion sense of other more stylish cast members, she still knows how to pull off a memorable look. Big Brother 26 saw her blue-striped button-down become an iconic article of clothing after she wore it each time the Power of Veto was used on her. Seeing Angela stir up chaos at the round table in an outlandish frock would add to her mystique as a reality TV phenomenon.

Although Season 3 of The Traitors has already finished filming, there is still hope for Angela to be cast in a future season. Her strong personality and chaotic energy provide the perfect level of mischief and intrigue needed to make a successful appearance. Whether she's a Traitor or a Faithful, Angela Murray will make her presence known and create an unforgettable show for the viewer. The Traitors is available to stream on Peacock in the US.