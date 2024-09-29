Spoiler alert for Big Brother 26 Episode 33

The game of Big Brother 26 started with a bang. Angela Murray won the first Head of Household, which is uncommon for the oldest houseguests in the cast. She seemingly ruined her good social standing by ranting to the houseguests about Matt Hardeman threatening her game and not believing Quinn Martin and Joseph Rodriguez wanted an alliance with her. The following weeks were full of Angela crying, begging, and targeting other players. There was a debate on whether the 55-year-old real estate agent could win or would be taken to the end because she's easy to beat. Angela revealed her winning plan, which would've worked.

Episode 33 was the double eviction. The episode started with Leah Peters eviction after Makensey Manbeck backdoored her. Houseguests competed for HoH, and it was a tiebreaker between Chelsie Baham and Angela. Chelsie won and nominated Angela and Kimo Apaka. This wasn't the first time they were on the block together. However, Kimo won the Power of Veto. Rubina Bernabe replaced him and Angela was evicted.

Angela Planned to Take Kimo to the End of BB26

Image via CBS

"I guess this 50 fun-year-old woman, this freaking 50 freaking fun woman, is a threat to all of my favorite houseguests!" she yelled while walking to the door. Kimo picked up her suitcase for her. "Kimo, I love you, kid!" she said to him. "I love you! And I would've taken his a-- to the end. Just so you know."

Chelsie screamed at this. She considered this as one of the huge strategists of the game. Julie Chen Moonves asked Angela why she would've chosen Kimo. "Because he's my body," she answered. Angela is right, but the reason isn't because Kimo was her boy. Kimo was nominated six times and she was nominated seven times. However, three people used the Power of Veto on her three times, which is a record for Big Brother. Kimo and Rubina have floundered without T'Kor Clottey. However, Angela has been floating around the house every week to take out multiple threats.

Angela Turned on Tucker

Image from Paramount+

One of the biggest ones was Tucker des Lauriers, who accepted her in his alliance after she infiltrated it. Then she turned on him for his showmance with Rubina. Angela isn't right about being able to beat everyone. It would've been hard if Chelsie and Angela had been in the final two. But she has more wins and sway with the jury than a lot of people in the house.

Our final five is Kimo, Rubina, Chelsie, Makensy, and Cam Sullivan-Brown. The jurors are Quinn, T'Kor, Leah, and Angela so far. The next episode is Sunday at 10:30 p.m. EST to reveal who won the following HOH. Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Watch on Paramount+