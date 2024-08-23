The Big Picture Big Brother is a social game both inside and outside the house, with viewers forming strong opinions based on live feeds.

Contestants who fail to adapt to America's perception, like Brooklyn Rivera, risk alienating fans and losing power in the game.

Taking ownership of gameplay is crucial in Big Brother — players who blame others may face consequences with fans and ultimately find themselves eliminated.

Big Brother is a social game, not just inside the house, but outside. The CBS series is a unique reality show because it's televised in real time. Viewers are given the opportunity to watch the game unfold three times a week on CBS, as well as on the Big Brother Live Feeds. While the televised series can only show so much, the Big Brother Live Feeds offer more insight into the game. Through a highly dedicated fanbase, Live Feeders eat, sleep, and breathe Big Brother. They watch every single thing that happens inside. They feed off of the conversation. They thrive when there's drama.

But this also allows viewers to form their own opinions. While the televised version of the show is edited, the storytelling that happens via the feeds tells the full story. And if the audience is not enjoying your character, they are not going to be on your side when they are given power. For Big Brother 26 Houseguest Brooklyn Rivera, she has taken a stumble with her footing in the game. In turn, she's had a fall from grace in the eyes of the viewers. Looking at social media, they are not enjoying how she's taking the defeat. And it cost her the game. Her time in the Big Brother house has been cut short. This season, strong gameplay and bold moves are keeping fans on their toes, making it one of the best seasons in years.

The Downfall of Brooklyn Rivera

Like any competition reality show, the game can change on a dime. One week, you could be sitting pretty. The next, you're begging for your life. Such is the case on this current season of Big Brother. Quinn Martin was playing a very dangerous and risky game when he decided it would be best for his game, and his allies, to use his Deep Fake HoH. Unfortunately, in the process, not only did he blow up his game, he blew up the game of his allies in the Pentagon alliance, comprised of himself, Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Chelsie Baham, and Cedric Hodges. With Makensy Manbeck winning the AI Arena, The Pentagon-adjacent Kimo Apaka and T’Kor Clottey knew the best move for their game was to keep Rubina Bernabe and evict Cedric. It put the once-majority alliance in a predicament, exposing their hold. They lost their power and Rivera took the flip very personally. She was out for blood, as expected in a game like this.

Once Tucker Des Lauriers won HoH, beating Quinn in the infamous wall comp, she went on a woe-is-me crusade. She was perceived to be a pawn, but Tucker once again made a wild move, removing Quinn from the chopping block. Now on the block as a prime target, Rivera was trying to blame everybody but herself for her newfound poor positioning. She blamed T'Kor and Kimo for lying to her, but in reality, they were just playing the game. If she doesn't want to play that type of game, that's more than fine; everyone has to play Big Brother in a manner which works out best for them. But playing the blame game for others' success and strategy goes against the moral fiber of the actual game. And the fans seem to be turning on her for it.

America Had Power on 'Big Brother 26'

Every so often, Big Brother introduces a subtle clue into the insight of the game. That happens when America has the power to vote for something. How they vote for an advantage or disadvantage gives a hint to the perceived action in the house. All players should pick up on this hint and adjust their game accordingly. But that didn't happen for The Pentagon or Brooklyn Rivera. Rivera didn't understand America's view of her and her allies' game when America voted to put Quinn on the block with America’s Veto. They didn't like his game and are instead cozying up to Tucker. This was Brooklyn's chance to run for cover, as T'Kor and Kimo did. But instead of trying to maneuver her positioning, she went back to a grudge she had against Angela Murray for playing the game the way it should have been played during the previous week’s HoH competition.

Of course, with Angela now being tight with Tucker, this did not sit well. Live Feeders saw Tucker and Brooklyn engage in a conversation that truly did go around in circles. Sure, Brooklyn may have been right in her convictions, but she wasn't listening to how Tucker utilized his positioning to play the game of Big Brother. With him in power, you have to temporarily secede. She also spent an entire episode riling up some other Houseguests. Between eating Angela's leftover HoH charcuterie, which does in fact last two or three weeks, and completely wrecking the house during the Hide and Go Veto challenge, her actions were immature. She wouldn't take the blame for doing it as an act of retribution. Rivera allowed Quinn to take the heat from Tucker, even though he ultimately still removed him from the block.

For a show that thrives on big moves and engaging entertainment, the fans are seemingly enjoying this season. It's because of the players who are playing, not the players who are sitting back and complaining. Brooklyn Rivera's actions have made her a target inside and outside the house. Big Brother is all about owning your game — If you don't, the fans will turn on you. It happened to Brooklyn Rivera, and she was blinded by the reality of her choices, which eventually sent her home.

