Season 26 of Big Brother ended with multiple people setting records. Chelsie Baham was a clear front-runner for weeks and Makensy Manbeck cemented her win by choosing to sit in the final two chairs with her. The competition beasts became good friends halfway through the season. Chelsie won, earning $750,000 and Makensy earned $75,000 for second place.

The houseguests are free from the CBS-provided house and can enjoy their accomplishments. Some of them continue to hang out and post on social media together. Chelsie revealed how she's going to treat herself with the prize money, and it involves her most helpful ally.

Chelsie Baham Plans to Buy "A Nice Pair of Shoes"

The Big Brother season lasted 90 days. That's a lot of time for everyone to think about how they would spend the prize money if they won. Chelsie sat down with the Black Bi Reality podcast and revealed one purchase she plans to make with her winnings. "The first thing is so small," she answered. "I want to get me a nice pair of shoes."

But there is also an experience she's looking forward to after the season. "This is what I am going to treat myself and Makensy," she continued. "I'm taking her to Italy. We talked about that [for] the last couple of weeks. So we're going to take a two-week trip to Italy together and enjoy our time, and then I'm going to sleep." The need for sleep after filming the show is a common one. Houseguests usually aren't allowed to take naps during the day, and they tend to stay up late to strategize. Chelsie shared a video hanging out with Makensy on her Instagram story on October 15, so the finalists haven't parted ways. Big Brother 26 finale aired on October 13, 2024. All episodes and the Big Brother are available to stream on Paramount+.

