Spoiler for Big Brothr 26 live feeds up to September 10

The crushes in the Big Brother 26 house continue as the jury has started. There was one real showmance with Rubina Bernabe and Tucker Des Lauriers. But they were separated by Tucker's eviction two weeks ago. Quinn Martin and Joseph Rodriguez's crush on Leah Peters were also documented in the episodes. Joseph followed Tucker out the door, but there are more crushes in the house.

Chelsie Baham worked with Cam Sullivan-Brown on the CBS show. Their biggest hurdle was losing their ally, Cedric Hodges. But they bounced back and stayed safe after that. The live feeds and episodes showed Chelsie being upset about Cam getting close to Makensy Manbeck. Makensy was unaware of this until this week.

Makensy Confronts Chelsie About a Jealous Rumor

Image via CBS

The live feeds revealed that Chelsie won Head of Household again. She was focused on breaking Quinn and Leah apart this week. Makensy told Chelsie and Cam on September 8 that she heard Chelsie wasn't happy about her getting close to Cam. "I'm going to bring it up to you because I just wanna make sure it's not being said around," Makensy said. "Leah's trying to paint a narrative that we like each other."

Chelsie looked at them pretending to be confused. "She said that you also get uncomfortable with us," Makensy continued. "What?" Chelsie asked. "Yeah, and she's like just pay attention," Makensy continued. "And I'm like, 'What the f-ck do you mean?'" She said Leah meant to pay attention to Chelsie's reactions and how Cam acts. Chelsie said the only conversation she had was with T'Kor Clottey and warned her not to be touchy because it could tip the others off that they were working together.

Cam and Makensy Get Cozy

Episode 24 showed the houseguests hanging out and Cam and Makensy were cuddling. Chelsie in the diary room said she's tired of seeing this. T'Kor left with her and Chelsie vented about being annoyed. T'Kor hoped to use Chelsie's annoyance with Cam to push her to vote to keep Kimo Apaka. It worked and Chelsie no longer wanted to prioritize a man in her game.

Episode 25 showed Chelsie telling Cam that he would vote to keep Leah."Here's my issue, Cam," she told him. "You or her would choose each other over you'd choose me." Cam was confused by this. She added that he would nominate her before Leah. "You are drunk," he told Chelsie. Cam said in the diary room that he's been getting close to Leah and Makensy for the game. He pointed out that Chelsie just flipped to keep Kimo and left him to vote for the wrong person. "Shouldn't I be questioning your trust actually?" he asked. "Don't try to flip it on me."

New episodes of Big Brother air every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday on CBS. Big Brother 26 and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Seasons 25

Watch on Paramount+