Summer is officially about to kick off as the CBS juggernaut reality program, Big Brother is back! Kicking off with a two-night move-in special, Big Brother 26 is already getting fans excited about what's to come. With the house twisted with an AI theme and a cast of sixteen eager to learn about the first big twist they're about to control, Big Brother is expected to bring the drama all season long.

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been entertaining audiences since 2000. The hit reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist as they battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. Oh, and a prize of $750,000! With twists and turns at every corner, Big Brother 26 is destined to keep fans glued to their screens all summer long.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

9 What is 'Big Brother'?

Since 2000, Big Brother follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with more than 90 cameras and 100 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week, someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $750,00000. Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother is America's favorite summer obsession. As Julie says season after season, "Expect the unexpected!" Get your Big Brother dictionary out and ready your favorite BB lingo.

8 When is 'Big Brother 26' On?

Big Brother 26 had a special two-night premiere event on Wednesday, July 17 and Thursday, July 18 at 9:00pm on CBS. Following the two-night premiere, the series will air Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 9:00 pm featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

7 Where Can You Watch 'Big Brother 26'?

Big Brother 26 will be available to watch on CBS and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month, but currently, new subscribers can receive 50% off the first two months.

6 Where Can You Watch the Big Brother Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds. Paramount+ Essential is available for $5.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $11.99 a month, but currently, new subscribers can receive 50% off the first two months. Pluto TV is free when you set up a profile!

5 Who Is Competing on 'Big Brother 26'

This season's Houseguests include a celebrity chef, a former undercover cop, an event bartender, a former marine, a physical therapist, and a crochet business owner, among others. The new group of Houseguests will experience an unforgettable summer with jaw-dropping surprises as "BB AI" takes over the Big Brother house. So which of these sixteen will be America's Favorite? Will anyone form inseparable friendships? Who's bound to get into a showmance? And which Houseguest is going to sadly be the first evicted? It's time to make your predictions and pick your favorites!

Angela Murray

Age: 50

Hometown: Long Beach, California

Current City: Syracuse, Utah

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Brooklyn Rivera

Age: 34

Hometown: Covington, Georgia

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Business Administrator

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Age: 25

Hometown: Bowie, Maryland

Occupation: Physical Therapist

Cedric Hodges

Age: 21

Hometown: Running Springs, California

Current City: Boise, Idaho

Occupation: Former Marine

Chelsie Baham

Age: 27

Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga, California

Occupation: Nonprofit Director

Joseph Rodriguez

Age: 30

Hometown: Tampa, Florida

Occupation: Video Store Clerk

Kenney Kelley

Age: 52

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Occupation: Former Undercover Cop

Kimo Apaka

Age: 35

Hometown: Hilo, Hawaii

Occupation: Mattress Sales Rep

Leah Peters

Age: 26

Hometown: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Current City: Miami, Florida

Occupation: VIP Cocktail Server

Lisa Weintraub

Age: 33

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Celebrity Chef

Makensy Manbeck

Age: 22

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Construction Project Manager

Matt Hardeman

Age: 25

Hometown: Loganville, Georgia

Current City: Roswell, Georgia

Occupation: Tech Sales Rep

Quinn Martin

Age: 25

Hometown: Lawton, Oklahoma

Current City: Omaha, Nebraska

Occupation: Nurse Recruiter

Rubina Bernabe

Age: 35

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Event Bartender

T'kor Clottey

Age: 23

Hometown: Chicago, Illinois via London, England

Current City: Atlanta, Georgia

Occupation: Crochet Business Owner

Tucker Des Lauiers

Age: 30

Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts

Current City: Brooklyn, New York

Occupation: Marketing and Sales Executive