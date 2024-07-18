There is perhaps no bigger reality show than Big Brother. Born in the Netherlands from the mind of John De Mol, the concept has proven to be so simple and effective that it has been translated the world over. From iconic series in the UK to India, and, of course, the US, the show has been a mainstay on television for over 25 years. In the US, the show debuted in 2000 and was one of the pioneers in the shifting landscape of television, with lines blurring between reality and fiction. Now, 24 years later, the show retains its core fanbase thanks to a blend of innovation and sticking to its core principles.

The most recent Season 25 saw everything go bigger and bolder in the Orwellian format, with twists and turns aplenty making it nigh on impossible to switch off. Now, Big Brother 26 is on the horizon, and plenty of questions hang in the air concerning what lies in store. A bunch of brand-new HouseGuests await, and an all-new theme provides the spine of the upcoming season, with anticipation higher than ever. So, with all that in mind, here is a look at everything we know about Big Brother 26 so far.

6 When is 'Big Brother 26' Coming Out?

As every major series deserves, the Big Brother 26 premiere will be stretched out for all it's worth, taking place over two nights, on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Following this, the season will fall into its usual routine of episodes every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday night at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Every all-important Thursday eviction will be live for East Coast viewers and delayed for West Coast viewers.

5 Where Can You Watch 'Big Brother 26'?

The official Big Brother 26 premiere, and all subsequent episodes, will be available live on CBS. Fear not if you can't catch them at the time, with all episodes available to stream following their airing on Paramount+, joining the streamer's fantastic list of other content. For those without a subscription who will need one to indulge in the all-seeing eye of Big Brother, plans start at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year for the essential package, or, alternatively, you can get Paramount+ and SHOWTIME for $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

As always, Paramount+ will also play host to a live feed of the Big Brother house 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with said feed also available on Pluto TV. There has been some suggestion that the feed may be delayed this year, although this is yet to be confirmed. You can catch up with previous seasons of the iconic reality show right now on Paramount+.

4 Is There a Trailer For 'Big Brother 26'?

Not a trailer in its purest form, a first-look house tour for Big Brother 26 was officially revealed on July 9 and is available to watch above. The house looks more futuristic than ever, apart from a seemingly Minecraft-inspired bedroom, with designers fully embracing this year's BBAI theme. BBAI stands for Big Brother Artificial Intelligence, with the modern phenomenon set to provide the backbone of this season's aesthetic. Hopefully, before the July 17 debut, more promotional material may be released, but, given the live nature of the show, it is difficult to package the sort of trailer fans of other pre-recorded reality shows may be fond of.

3 Who is in the Cast For 'Big Brother 26'?

One returning name that comes as no surprise is that of host Julie Chen Moonves, who has remarkably been with the show since its inception back in 2000. Big Brother wouldn't be the same without its iconic host, with her presence always guaranteeing a strong anchor for any given season. As for the rest of the cast, the latest group of houseguests are Angela Murray, Brooklyn Rivera, Cam Sullivan-Brown, Cedric Hodges, Chelsie Baham, Joseph Rodriguez​​​​​​​, Kenney Kelley​​​​​​​, Kimo Apaka​​​​​​​, Leah Peters, Lisa Weintraub, Makensy Manbeck, Matt Hardeman, Quinn Martin​​​​​​​, Rubina Bernabe​​​​​​​, T’kor Clottey​​​​​​​, and Tucker Des Lauriers.