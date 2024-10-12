It's been an incredible season of Big Brother, but the end is near. As two major forces set forth to win the $750,000 prize in the end, there are still a few minor roadblocks in the way. Following two of the most important competitions of the season, viewers are about to see a battle between two strong female players: Chelsie Baham and Makensy Manbeck. But will the last remaining male competitor stop them in their path to victory?

Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother has been CBS's hit summer series since 2000. The social experiment reality program brings a group of Houseguests together as they coexist and battle it out for power, safety, and advantages. There's truly nowhere to escape with microphones and cameras in every corner of the house! With twists and turns unexpectedly arriving, Big Brother 26 has given fans one of the best modern seasons in franchise history.

When is 'Big Brother 26' on TV?

Expect the unexpected because the Big Brother schedule keeps adjusting depending on your time zone. Right now, this is the upcoming schedule. Big Brother 26 will air Friday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 9:00pm Be sure to check your local stations, as certain events may affect Big Brother air times.

Where Can You Stream 'Big Brother 26?'

Big Brother 26 is available to watch live on CBS and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+. Paramount+ Essential is available for $7.99 a month. Paramount+ with Showtime is available for $12.99 a month. Right now, both options are available with a free week free for new subscribers!

Where Can You Watch the 'Big Brother' Live Feeds?

Paramount+ with Showtime subscribers and Pluto TV viewers can catch all the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds.

Who Won HoH Week 12?

Following the eviction of Kimo Apaka, the final four competed in one of the most consequential Head of Household competitions of the season. The winner of this HoH would automatically earn their place in the final three and punch their card to finale night. For the others, their fate would be sealed in the next competition. After yet another dominating victory, Chelsie Baham won Head of Household.

Who Was Nominated Week 12?

In hopes of solidifying a strong bond with every remaining player, Chelsie hoped to keep her alliance with Makensy and Cam Sullivan-Brown intact while keeping Rubina Bernabe believing she still had hope in the game. She made an agreement that she would not use Rubina as a pawn since she had been on the block numerous times this season. Chelsie was hoping either Cam or Makensy would volunteer to go on the block. Cam was reluctant but Makensy seemed willing. In the end, for the last time this season, Chelsie nominated Makensy Manbeck and Cam Sullivan-Brown for eviction.

Who Won the Power of Veto?

With only four players left in the game, the winner of this week's Power of Veto would cast the sole vote for eviction. With Makensy and Cam on the block, should they win PoV, they could remove themselves from the block, have Rubina replace them, and cast the vote for eviction. For Rubina, should she win PoV, it would allow her to remain safe and cast the only vote for eviction. And then there is Chelsie, the Head of Household. Chelsie made it clear that she did not want to win. She did not want Rubina to win either. She hoped that it would be a battle between Cam and Makensy, and she got her wish. In the infamous dates knockout PoV challenge, the final round saw Cam and Makensy face off head-to-head. In the end, Makensy won the Power of Veto.

What Happened in the Jury House?

With Kimo Apaka being the latest evicted Houseguest, he joined the jury, Angela Murray, T'kor Clottey, Leah Peters, and Quinn Martin, in the jury house where he revealed how he was voted out of the game. The players were quite surprised to see how the week unfolded. They had some harsh words for Cam and his inability to win a challenge. Angela Murray even questioned if he was even a D1 athlete. The jury does believe that Chelsie is playing one of the best games and thinks Makensy is having the strings pulled for her.

Who Was Evicted Thirteenth From the 'Big Brother' House?

Per tradition, the final Veto meeting occurred on the live eviction episode. With Makensy holding the Power of Veto, she decided to remove herself from the block, officially joining Chelsie in the final three. As the only eligible player to vote for eviction, Makensy made the decision to evict Rubina Bernabe. Rubina became the sixth jury member.

What May Happen Next?

The final three is officially set! Cam Sullivan-Brown, Makensy Manbeck, and Chelsie Baham will now compete in the all-important final Head of Household. The challenge will be played in three parts. The winner of the first part automatically moves to part three. The winner of part two will face off against the winner of part one in part three on live finale night. The winner of the final Head of Household will make the final eviction of the season and determine who will sit next to them in the final two. Then, those two players will plead their case to the jury as to why they should win Big Brother 26. At this point, it's almost a surefire guarantee that either one or both of Chelsie and Makensy will be sitting in the final two. Chelsie has ensured her placement with both Cam and Makensy that they would bring her along, though never underestimate some last minute decisions! Is it possible for Cam, who has been abysmal in the competitions, to pull out one final victory and cut Chelsie? This is Big Brother, so expect the unexpected! On finale night, fans will also watch the Jury Round Table, this year headed up by Big Brother 24 winner Taylor Hale. Additionally, the winner of America's Favorite Player will be revealed. The winner of AFP will walk away with a prize of $50,000.

Big Brother 26's finale airs Sunday at 9:00pm on CBS. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

