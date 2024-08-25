The Big Picture The surprising trend of honesty in Big Brother 26 has led to unexpected success.

Angela Murray and Tucker Des Lauriers have both found that honesty works in their favor.

Big Brother 26's focus on truth could have long-lasting implications for the game.

Few reality competitions are as challenging as CBS' Big Brother. Created by John de Mol, this intense social experiment has pushed its players to the limits for more than two decades. It brings out the absolute best (and sometimes worst) in each competitor as it challenges them to outmaneuver one another, while strategically winning challenges, backstabbing others, and deceiving everyone possible to win the $750,000 grand prize and title of Big Brother Champion.

So much of a person's success in this game is determined by their ability to lie; they have to master countless skills to win this cutthroat game, but none are as crucial as skirting the truth constantly to ensure their safety while working to get others "evicted" — well, usually. Because the latest installment of this groundbreaking franchise has shocked everyone with just how little these contestants seem to care about lying to get what they want. Sure, some are practicing the classic deceits this series is known for, but it's been astounding to watch so many people choose to instead lay out every single thought they've had about those around them. And the wildest part? It's actually helping them win!

These 'Big Brother' Players Know There's Value in the Truth

While many people are practicing unabashed candor in Big Brother 26, everyone owes one person a huge thank you to one person for getting this honesty train started: the Salt Lake City grandma herself, Angela Murray. A longtime fan of the series, many of the other contestants liked Murray upon first meeting, enjoying her congenial personality and how she perfectly matched the image of a warm, friendly grandma. That's why everyone was so shocked when, after a tense interaction with the brash Matt Hardeman and winning the season's first Head of Household, Murray made a proclamation: Hardeman threatened her, and she wanted him out. Everyone could only watch in shock at her tirade — most of which was questionable, including the part where she constantly said Matt had "crazy eyes" — and the ensuing chaos as Hardeman tried to defend himself while Murray reiterated that she wanted him gone. It was a huge outburst, one that would usually ruin someone's game in Big Brother...but it worked for Season 26. Hardeman was out at that eviction ceremony and, while her reputation has taken a massive hit, Murray still persists in the game, her status as a wild player acting as a shield against any threatening votes.

Murray showed that honesty could get you what you wanted in Big Brother 26, a lesson that Tucker Des Lauriers took to heart. He was open about his thoughts with everyone in the house, something that was epitomized when, after the young man didn't follow through with the plan they'd discussed, Des Lauriers openly stated his intent to get Cedric Hodges evicted in front of everyone in the house. Once again, yet another unnecessary declaration that earned the ire of so many others — that worked! Hodges was out the next week while people flocked to Des Lauriers, knowing that they could trust what he was saying because of how open he was about his plans.

He and Murray are the most honest members of the house, and while most other players are trying to keep their thoughts close, it's undeniable that this startling tactic has yielded two of the most successful runs so far this season. Des Lauriers is about to break a record in number of competition wins and has a steady group listening to his every word, and while Murray's reputation may have taken a hit, she's still being kept safe as his close ally for refusing to lie about her thoughts. This season is still relatively new, but it's already breaking boundaries by creating one of the most honest installments of Big Brother that fans have ever seen.

An Honest 'Big Brother'? Unheard of!

While Big Brother 26 is filled with people ready to tell their truths, it's unclear how long this tactic will keep them safe. Other competitors like T'kor Clottey are showing how it helps to keep some things a secret and, at least as of now, Murray's honesty has ruined any chance of her actually winning the game. But these are only possibilities, while right now it's clear that honesty is winning Big Brother 26. Whether it be Des Lauriers' clear domination or Murray's shocking safety, it's the players who are open that are securing themselves easy paths forward. And while there's still so much more to come, BB 26 might have taught future players a valuable lesson: sometimes, honesty really is the best policy.

