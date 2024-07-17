Reality TV series Big Brother is back for its 26th season with new faces and new twists. The 16 houseguests will all live together in a house containing 90 cameras and 100 microphones that record them 24 hours a day. Each week, someone gets voted out with the last remaining contestant winning $750,000. As if those social dynamics weren’t entertaining enough, season 26 introduces a new twist, giving the contestants the power to vote in a 17th houseguest.

While the identity of that 17th contestant remains a mystery until the show’s premiere, we do know the 16 other contestants who will be moving into the house. We’ve got a range of ages and professions, but everyone is arriving with a singular goal–to make it to the end and win that money. The two-night premiere happens on Wednesday, July 17, and Thursday, July 18, at 9 pm on the CBS Television Network (or you can stream live on Paramount+). To prepare for the new season, here is your introduction to Big Brother Season 26 houseguests.

Angela Murray

Angela is a 50-year-old real estate agent. Born in Long Beach, California, she now lives in Syracuse, Utah. She is one of the older contestants, which means she might be able to avoid some of the drama the youngsters can get caught up in, helping her stay in the competition.

Brooklyn Rivera

Brooklyn Rivera is a 34-year-old business administrator from Covington, Georgia. Currently living in Dallas, Texas, her leadership skills might lend themselves to uniting people in the house. However, with every leader comes someone who disagrees with them, potentially making her a target.

Cam Sullivan-Brown

Cam is a 25-year-old physical therapist from Bowie, Maryland. As such, he will probably be able to help the other houseguests with stiff muscles or sore joints, especially after physical challenges. This could win him lots of allies who want him to stay.

Cedric Hodges

Speaking of physical challenges, Cedric is a 21-year-old former marine from Running Springs, California. Considering his young age and profession, he is sure to crush any physical challenges that are thrown his way.

Chelsie Baham

Chelsie is 27 years old and from Rancho Cucamonga, California. She works as a nonprofit director, which means she has experience organizing people and working towards a greater good. Hopefully, these skills can be applied to any housemate conflicts.

Joseph Rodriguez

Joseph is a 30-year-old video store clerk from Tampa, Florida. Working at a video store means he probably knows a lot about TV and movies, which is always a helpful ice breaker and could help him establish connections with the other contestants fairly quickly… as long as they have the same movie opinions.

Kenney Kelley

Kenney is a 52-year-old former undercover cop from Boston, Massachusetts. He is the oldest of this season’s contestants, but his profession proves that he is not to be underestimated. He has decades of experience in strategic planning and blending in with others until it is time to strike. These skills could either make him an easy target or carry him until the very end.

Kimo Apaka

Kimo is a 35-year-old mattress sales rep from Hilo, Hawaii. His floral shirt and big smile give off a friendly aloha vibe. Having a chill energy that makes people want to be friends with you is so important in the house, and Kimo might just have what it takes to be everyone’s favorite guy.

Leah Peters

Leah is a 26-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She currently lives in Miami, working as a VIP cocktail server, so she knows how to make an excellent first impression. If she can convince the VIPs to buy expensive cocktails, surely she can convince the housemates that she shouldn’t be the one voted out.

Lisa Weintraub

Lisa is a 33-year-old celebrity chef from Los Angeles, California. Her cooking skills might be one of Big Brother's biggest assets since no one will want to vote out the person making them delicious meals. If she plays her cards and her recipes right, she might just win it all.

Makensy Manbeck

Makensy is 22 years old and from Houston, Texas. She works as a construction project manager, a profession that requires good people skills. But with so many natural leaders in the house this season, it is possible that they will bump heads. Hopefully, Makensy can find her place within the group and keep the house under control as if it were one of her projects.

Matt Hardeman

Matt is a 25-year-old tech sales rep from Georgia. Born in Loganville and currently living in Roswell, his sales experience has likely taught him the art of negotiation and how to convince people of things. Hopefully, these skills will pay off in the house, helping him gain friends and shape the results of the vote.

Quinn Martin

Quinn is a 25-year-old nurse recruiter from Lawton, Oklahoma, currently living in Omaha, Nebraska. A true Midwestern girl, hopefully, she brings some of that kind Midwestern charm to the house. Sometimes, being nice and friendly is enough to make people want to keep you around the house, especially when there is drama.

Rubina Bernabe

Rubina is a 35-year-old event bartender from Los Angeles, California. Working in such a client-facing role, she likely has the skills to deal with all kinds of people and knows how to keep her cool when faced with someone difficult. But a bartender also has to be fun and keep the event’s energy up, so hopefully she can bring some of that energy to the Big Brother house.

T’kor Clottey

T’kor is 23 years old and originally from Chicago via London. She currently lives in Atlanta and owns a crochet business. Starting a business from scratch is not easy and requires strategic decision-making. Hopefully, T’kor can apply these lessons to her time at home and be strategic about who she makes her friends.

Tucker Des Lauriers

Tucker is a 30-year-old from Boston, Massachusetts. He currently lives in Brooklyn, and he is a true city boy. He works in marketing as a sales executive, meaning he’s studied the trends of what people want and knows how to sell it to them. These intuitive people skills will come in handy during the competition.

