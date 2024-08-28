Big Brother Season 26 contestants Tucker Des Lauriers and Rubina Bernabe were allegedly caught getting hot and heavy on the popular reality show’s live feed. The whole ordeal kicked off with the duo making out under the covers. One thing led to another, and Des Lauriers could be seen getting on top of Bernabe. There were almost little to no barriers between them and the cameras — with a thin white sheet acting as the only shield.

A viewer screen-recorded the whole affair and shared it on X (formerly known as Twitter), and that’s all it took for the fans to go berserk! The couple can be seen caught up in the moment, since the sheet almost slipped off at one point, which would’ve resulted in quite the scandalous exposé. The caption of the post reads:

“GOD…I thought that was a family show.”

The clip became available on Paramount+ soon after that. It garnered over 24,000 likes and was flooded with fan comments and reactions. Fans of the show took to social media to share their opinions on their X-rated moment, with most of them stressing how Big Brother is supposed to be a family show. This also opened up discussions on fans debating whether the reality show is appropriate for all audiences, considering the nature of its content. Not just that, a lot of fans also questioned why the sensitive material was recorded in the first place.

The Couple’s Showmance Will Not Affect Their Gameplay

Close

Although the risqué moment caught on tape went viral, fans were primarily concerned about how the couple’s showmance would affect their gameplay on the popular reality TV show. Things can get complicated on Big Brother when a couple is so involved with each other, and Rubina Bernabe was fully aware of this, too, which is why the sudden PDA proved quite confusing.

Bernabe, who had previously stated that she was worried about what people would think about her showmance with Tucker Des Lauriers, went straight back into gaming mode the day after the sexcapade. She seeks to save Des Lauriers’ show enemy, Brooklyn Rivera, and dispose of his pawn, Cam Sullivan-Brown. Although that didn’t work out in her favor, she made it evident that she had a mind of her own when it came to her gameplay.

However, the group warned Bernabe that this could trigger an adverse reaction from Des Lauriers. But this didn’t deter Bernabe in the slightest, as she remained very clear about her intentions and clarified her stance during a confessional in the following words:

“I didn’t come here to play man’s game. I came here to win $750,000.”

Big Brother Season 26 drops new episodes on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS and Paramount+. All previous episodes of the show are also available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Watch on Paramount+