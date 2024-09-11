Awkward and tense conversations are the name of the game for Big Brother 26. The one houseguest involved in most of these situations is Angela Murray. She lashed out at the cast in the first week and became a target. However, because no one wants to work with her, the cast sees her as disposable and not a threat. She asked Joseph Rodriguez to put in a good word for her to Quinn Martin.

Joseph knew Quinn should target Angela because she targeted him multiple times on the CBS show. He told Angela to be proud of how far she went in the game, and he was amazed that she was still there. He also referenced her past blow-ups on people. Angela got the last laugh by staying in the house, and he was evicted. Here is why Joseph stands by what he said.

Joseph Thinks Angela Spun His Words on ‘Big Brother 26'

Image via CBS

"I feel like the conversation I had with her was a little bit more nuanced than she spun it to people," Joseph told the Black Bi Reality podcast. He addressed mentioning her age too. "I was saying it in a way to be like, 'It's impressive! People who usually are your age go home early," he said. "And you haven't that's impressive." The video store clerk said there was more to his conversation, and it wasn't all brutal.

Joseph apologized to Angela after he was nominated. "Obviously, you to do that," he said. "You got to swallow your pride in the game." She voted to evict Kimo Apaka instead of him, but Joseph believes she didn't do it because of the apology. "I was always close to Angela and that's why she asked me for advice, because we were close, and she expected me to tell her the truth. It was just a little too much truth for her." Leah won the Power of Veto and used it on Angela. Joseph acknowledged he was wrong about Angela's chance at safety.

The cast found out they made it to the jury after Joseph's eviction. The following Head of Households will nominate two people on the block instead of three. There is also no more BB A.I. Arena. Houseguests were relieved by this announcement. This means they'll have less blood on their hands as they build their jury. Leah Peters and Quinn were the most affected personally and in the game by Joseph's eviction. But Leah hoped to pick up Angela as a number by using the veto on her. Big Brother 26 airs every Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25

Watch on Paramount+