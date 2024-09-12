When it comes to getting sick, expect the unexpected! For the first time on Big Brother, the live eviction episode will not be hosted by Julie Chen Moonves. Due to a positive COVID test, Chenbot, as she's lovingly called, will be temporarily out from her hosting duties. Stepping in for her will be actor and The Talk co-host Jerry O'Connell. The news broke on her social media, with messages for the host to get well soon.

Big Brother's motto has continued to come into fruition this season with the wild and bold gameplay from this season's cast. With microphones and cameras capturing every move, Big Brother is the fan-favorite CBS reality series that has aired every summer since 2000. But this Thursday night eviction episode is going to look quite different.

Julie Chen Moonves Out As Host

The Big Brother hosting chair has a temporary eviction as Julie Chen Moonves has fallen sick. Revealing her sore throat and visit to the EMT, Chen Moonves shared that she had to take a leave from hosting duties. On a post to her Instagram account, she wrote, "Friday morning I woke up with a sore throat and went to see my good friend who is an ENT. That night he called to say I have Covid. Thankfully, this is only the second time for me and it's been very mild! No fever and just a sore throat. Unfortunately, I am still testing positive as of this morning...despite feeling good, strong, and my cough being gone, I must sit tonight's Big Brother live eviction show out. Thank you to Jerry O'Connell for filling in for me. I hope Jerry fits in my dress, has a ball, and tells the houseguest I miss them but will be watching from home. See? Chenbot is human, after all! Love one another and enjoy tonight's show."

Despite the humor, this marks a monumental shift from 26 seasons of tradition. Every eviction night, the Houseguests greet Chen Moonves and offer compliments before revealing their vote to evict. Now the question remains, how will they butter up temporary host Jerry O'Connell? And will it be Kimo Apaka or Quinn Martin chatting with him before heading to the jury house? Expect the unexpected! Big Brother 26 airs new episodes every Sunday, Wednesday, Thursday. All episodes and Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

