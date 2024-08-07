The Big Picture Allies are crucial in Big Brother 26 to evict targets.

Angela Murray had a dramatic first week as HoH.

Lisa stands by being honest - transforms pain into determination.

Allies are very important in Big Brother 26 where you need a voting block to evict your targets. However, the allies you make in the first week don't always make it together in end. Angela Murray had a dramatic first week as Head of Household. She made multiple allies and then burned them.

She was close to Lisa Weintraub before she put her on the block. Lisa told Angela that she wanted to distance herself from her to save her reputation on the CBS show. That's when Angela started making fun of the celebrity chef. This is what Lisa says about people who find their dynamic funny.

Lisa Answers if She Hopes To Laugh at Her Time on ‘Big Brother'

Image from Paramount+

Lisa was the second houseguests evicted from season 26. She was disappointed since Angela was also on the block. Lisa told Black Bi Reality that she stands by her decision of being honest with Angela about her being bad for her game. "Operating with integrity is who I am in this world and there were things that I didn't want to compromise," she said.

"I'm out of the house now and there is stuff to process, but whatever I'm feeling in the moment is real and valid," she said. "People that find humor in it...that's on them. I didn't find anything that was being done humorous. I felt a lot of pain experiencing it." Lisa said that pain was transformed into determination to win.

There was one comment Angela made that didn't bother Lisa. "I love Tinkerbell," she said. "Tinkerbell is a fairy that's cute and positive and fun and has glitter, obviously. So yes, you can call me Tinkerbell as long as it's in a respectful way." Angela made this comment in reference to Lisa's edible glitter which she sprinkled on her and other people's food. That wasn't always welcome, but Lisa wouldn't change her glitter strategy either.

Lisa followed Matt Hardeman out of the Big Brother house, who Angela also targeted. Angela thanked the houseguests for keeping her after Lisa's eviction. The rest of the cast mostly lost trust in Angela after her multiple tense interactions with other houseguests. It's unclear if she'll be able to get into anyone's good graces again. But as long as she's in the house, she has a shot at the $750,000 prize. She's already proven to be good at getting her targets out the door. Big Brother 26 airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS. Paramount+ subscribers can watch the Live Feeds. All episodes are available to stream on Paramount+.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Watch on Paramount+