Makensy Manbeck might not have won Big Brother 26, but she doesn’t regret any of her decisions! After winning the final Head of Household challenge on the reality competition series, Manbeck had to choose between Chelsie Baham and Cam Sullivan-Brown to become the second finalist for the jury’s vote. While Sullivan-Brown would have been the obvious choice, considering Baham had four HoH wins and an arena victory, Manbeck picked Baham, who ultimately won the show.

The jury gave Baham a unanimous 7-0 vote and Manbeck walked away empty-handed. However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she expressed that she wasn’t dwelling on her loss. The reality star shared that it was an achievement to survive all 90 days in the Big Brother house. She added that while choosing Baham to go up against her was a risky choice, she did it because she wasn’t afraid of the competition.

When asked if she would make the same choice again, Manbeck revealed that she would, because she was confident in her own game. “I didn’t think I was going to lose, or at least as bad as I did,’ she added She talked about surviving the house by proving her grit every week and claimed that if the people on the jury didn’t see that, then so be it. “What I know in my heart is that I did win for myself and prove myself a lot,” concluded Maneck while sharing that she is extremely proud of herself for the way she played the game.

Manbeck Claims She Would Have Given Chelsie Baham the Vote!

While speaking to Parade Magazine after the finale, Manbeck was all praises for Chelsie Baham. The runner-up confessed that she knew she had a very low chance of winning as she watched her opponent explaining her game to the jury. Manbeck added that she would’ve given Baham her vote too after hearing what she had to say. “She knows how to talk for surel I’ll give that to her. I love her,” added Manbeck.

The reality star went on to say that she admires Baham and that she would not have gotten ahead in the game without her help. In Manbeck’s exact words: “For me, her winning was me winning.” She shared that while she did not win the show, she gained a lot of self-worth in the process and showed the world how strong she was as a person.

While Manbeck did not win the big $750,000 prize, she did take $75,000 home, and she’s pretty happy with that! During the same interview with Entertainment Tonight, Manbeck shared that she was going to use the money to pay off her car and then put most of it in savings. The reality star joked that she was going to use the rest of the money to buy herself “many, many, many coffees” after coming out of the Big Brother house.

The Big Brother 26 finale aired on October 13, 2024. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

