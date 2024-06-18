The Big Picture Big Brother 26 theme will involve deception and possibly technology.

New season hints include a microchip image, hinting at a futuristic theme.

We might see AI integration in Big Brother, taking inspiration from The Matrix & other reality shows.

Every season of Big Brother has a theme that affects the house decoration and the game. Season 25 was the multiverse of the reality show. Different weeks are split among the comic book verse, the humili-verse, the scary-verse, and the scramble-verse. Season 26 premieres July 17 on CBS. We don't know who will be competing for the $750,000 grand prize. But we have a new hint for the theme of the new season.

Julie Chen Moonves tweeted a picture of the Big Brother icon on top of what looks like a microchip. "Not everything is as it seems this summer. #BB26 is one month away," reads the tweet. The image rings a bell for a theme from the past and her words give another clue.

'Big Brother 26' Will Deceive Houseguests

Technology might play an important part in the theme. Big Brother 20's theme was Interactive Technology, so the house had a moving couch and a rock wall. There was the memorable twist of Sam Bledsoe being turned into a robot. She moved throughout the house as a computer on wheels and voiced the robot remotely. The season also had the Hacker Competition every two weeks. The winner could anonymously replace a nominated houseguest and select the player who will replace him or her.

The host said "not everything is as it seems," which sounds like The Matrix. The beings connected to the computer had to wake up to the fact that their surroundings aren't real. Then they can fight against those trying to keep them inside the matrix. We've also seen other reality shows incorporate artificial intelligence or A.I. to their games. The Circle had A.I. make a profile and play against humans in season 6. Could the CBS show do a similar trick on its human houseguests? Expect the unexpected!

Following the Big Brother 26 premiere on Wednesday, July 17, the show will return on Thursday for the second part of the premiere. The show will air Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays. Fans can see what the houseguests are up to in real time on the Big Brother live feeds. Every week one person wins Head of Household and can nominate two people to go home. They then compete in the Power of Veto competition to use the power and take a nomination down from the black. The week ends with the cast voting to evict one person.

Past episodes of Big Brother can be streamed on Paramount Plus.

