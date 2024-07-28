Spoiler Alert for July 25's episode of Big Brother 26 and the first eviction

The Big Picture Matt was evicted from Big Brother 26 with 8 votes against him and 3 to stay.

Matt believes his comments weren't aggressive threats despite Angela's reactions.

Matt hopes to continue his connection with Makensy outside the Big Brother house.

People always want to argue which houseguest is right or wrong when a fight happens on Big Brother. Season 26 of the CBS reality competition show started with a feud between a grandmother and the cast's biggest competition threat. Angela Murray won Head of Household and was worried by the things Matt Hardeman told her in their private conversation. His comments made her paranoid and she yelled at him in front of the house the next day.

Angela got her way and replaced one of her nominees with Matt. Matt's speech on eviction night included forgiving Angela even if she didn't ask for his forgiveness. The HoH couldn't hold back her annoyance as he spoke. But she would be happy to learn he got a reality check later.

Matt Still Believes He Didn’t Aggressive Threaten Angela on ‘Big Brother 26'

Matt was evicted with eight votes against him and three votes to stay. He talked to Julie Chen Moonves about his feud with Angela. She asked him where he thought the relationship went wrong.

"Instinctively I don't know," he answered. "I think there could be an area for me to learn and grow potentially. But I didn't agree with how she treated me with what she said and it was difficult." That's when the host quoted his words to the HOH, which started the drama. "You want to put me up, let's go," he said. "And if I win next week, I promise you." The tech sales rep said it wasn't an "aggressive threat" like Angela thought. "I kinda thought that was the name of the game," he later said. "If you get put up then next week I put you up."

Of course, he's upset that he's the first to go this season. "It's hard, yeah," he told the host. "I came to play this game and tried to represent something bigger. Like I said, I hope you guys got to see me being hear wasn't just to tell my story. It was telling my mom's story and a story of a lot of my stereotypes. And I hope that rang true in the time I did get to play."

Makensy Manbeck was the first to walk to the door as Matt said goodbye to the other houseguests. She seemed like she was gathering her composure. Matt hugged her last and whispered something in her ear. "I said that our story is not over, and I think when we get out of this house, I'll find her and keep capitalizing on what we got to build in the house," he told the host. Makensy and Matt flirted during the first week. The episode ended with Makensy vowing to get revenge with Leah Peters.

