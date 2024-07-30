The Big Picture Matt Hardeman was evicted from Big Brother 26 after forming a showmance with Makensy Manbeck.

Despite Angela's prediction of a showmance, Matt felt pressured to focus on winning the game.

Matt hopes to connect with Reilly Smedley post-eviction, drawing parallels to past Big Brother showmances.

Big Brother 26 kicked off by flipping the status quo. Angela Murray won Head of Household, and had to pick nominations for the block on the reality competition series. Matt Hardeman put a target on his back during their private conversation. But he was already walking on thin ice as the young attractive athletic man in the house. Angela predicted he would be in a showmance.

She was right and wrong. Matt was in the CBS show for one week. He made a strong connection with Makensy Manbeck during that short time. Matt talked about his future with her and how he's twins with a former houseguest.

Images from CBS Network

The evicted houseguests of the season talked to the Black Bi Reality podcast about his future with Makensy after season 26. "I mean you can see it," he said. "There's some clips of us from the live feeds talking about, she's like, 'Yeah, some of my exes didn't take me on the best dates. And one time I played putt-putt and went to live music.' And I'm like, 'I'll blow that out of the water.' So I think when I get home I would love to take her out. I would love to continue to get to know her."

He said the construction project manager helped him have normalcy in the house. "Makensy was always a safe place for me in the game," the tech sales rep said. "She is a super strong woman. It was an honor to get to know her, and every night felt like we weren't in the house." Matt revealed if he ever considered backing away from Makensy after Angela predicted he would be in a showmance.

"There's two things to consider here," he said. "Like you just said, there's life outside of here, right? In my real life, I'm single and I really do wanna settle down. I don't want to have to continually keep being on the grind." On the other hand, there is a game to win, and he was immediately seen as a threat. "I didn't even get a chance," he claimed. "Like I got thrown into a showmance and me and Makensy would feel that. We didn't make that decision."

He called the showmance comments "frustrating." Matt believed he would've made the showmance work for him if he had more time. "We could've faked argued," the salesman said. He said they even talked about acting with Leah Peters as a possible "other woman" making Makensy jealous to benefit them.

Reilly Smedley was evicted last season in week 2. Matt Klotz had a crush on her and she later wrote him a Head of Household letter. Matt responded to people comparing his story with Makensy to last season. "Fair!" he said. "I'm hoping to continue to connect with Reilly. She did reach out. She was like, 'BB Twin.' We have the same story." He even saw his feud with Angela as similar to Reilly and Hisam Goueli's feud. Big Brother viewers will have to wait and see if Matt and Reilly's stories will have the same ending.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Expand

Big Brother 26 can be streamed in Paramount Plus.

Stream on Paramount+