It was supposed to be a calm week in the Big Brother 26 house, but as is the theme of the current season, another twist took place. Big Brother has yet another new alliance in the making, and it caused Joseph Rodriguez's Big Brother exit. Just like that, there are only three men left in the house.

The episode was action-packed, and it also made history, underscoring an already exciting Big Brother season. Big Brother 26 marks the highest number of women in the house pre-jury in Big Brother history, a testament to the strong cast of Season 26.

The recent episodes have not disappointed, and hopefully this type of drama continues to unfold for the rest of the season. Typically, the drama tends to lessen when the jury period rolls around, as contestants fear making waves that could cost them precious final votes. But this current season has proved the Big Brother motto, "Expect the unexpected."

Joseph Rodriguez's Eviction Marks a 'Big Brother' Milestone

Another week, yet another blindside. With the shocking eviction that saw Tucker Des Lauriers get sent packing, the game completely shifted with Quinn Martin winning HOH. His plan was simple: send Angela home. However, once again, it was anything but simple as Leah shocked the house by using her Power of Veto on Angela Murray. Quinn used Joseph as the replacement nominee, expecting Rubina to go home.

Again, plans changed as Rubina took home a massive win in A.I. Arena. This left Kimo and Joseph on the block. Another blindside took place with Joseph being sent packing. Both Chelsie and T'Kor Clottey were major advocates of the move, proving women are truly taking over this season and making some big moves.

Chelsie Baham and T’kor Clottey Are Taking Control of the Season

Taking a closer look at every recent eviction, it seems like T'kor Clottey and Chelsie Baham have been involved in some shape or form. The evicted house guest told Chelsie how big of a threat she was, and that caused her to spearhead his exit from the house. T'kor was onboard with the major move, and it caused the shift in numbers needed to protect her ally Kimo from his eviction. Additionally, Kimo's eviction speech caused Makensy Manbeck to change her vote, which ultimately sent Joseph home.

In the week prior, it was the same ordeal as Chelsie would lead the charge, taking out the biggest threat, Tucker, and causing a flip nobody was expecting. The same argument can be made for T'kor, who caused another massive blindside with Cedric Hodges' exit. Major power players have been evicted thanks to their bold moves.

Credit should also go to Makensy for being a major competition beast this season, while defeating the biggest competitors in the A.I. Arena. Leah's recent use of the veto to save Angela had game-changing repercussions as well; a major move of the season, and one that helped keep the target off of Leah.

Clearly, it is anyone's game. But Quinn Martin and Cam Sullivan-Brown are massive targets, while Kimo is sitting on the right side of the house at the moment.

