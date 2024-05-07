The Big Picture Big Brother 26 premieres on July 21 at 9 p.m.

Julie Chen Moonves is returning as host.

Season 25 of Big Brother lasted 100 days.

Season 25 of Big Brother had a later start and lasted longer than the previous seasons. However, the unscripted show is returning to its summer season for Big Brother 26! The CBS series starts with houseguests moving into the Big Brother house, which is filled with cameras and microphones capturing their every move. Each week they compete for the Head of Household, who has the power to nominate people for eviction. The week ends with someone being evicted and going home, or to the jury house.

The season ends with two people in the final chairs. The jury asks them questions and votes for one of them to win. The winner earns $750,000 and the runner-up gets $75,000. Viewers can watch the edited episodes three times a week, or watch the live feeds at almost any moment of the day on Paramount+.

'Big Brother' 26 Premieres on Wednesday, July 21

The competition show premieres on Wednesday, July 21, 2024 at 9 p.m. Deadline reports the next day will have another new hour-long episode of Big Brother starting at 9 p.m. This summer's new episodes will continue to air on Sunday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights. Julie Chen Moonves is returning as host and tweeted about the exciting news.

"The countdown officially begins. See you all LIVE in JULY #BB26," she tweeted with a gif of Big Brother 23 houseguests excitedly running into the backyard in tutus. It's unclear which part of the episode will be live. The show has done live move-in premieres before, and it gives viewers the chance to see potential alliances form on the first day. First-day alliances can either be the strongest and make it to the end together. Or they could be the flimsiest because the houseguests don't know each other yet.

A live premiere can also be hectic with the pressure to move things along. There is a good chance viewers will watch at least one competition to set a power dynamic in the house. However, it's interesting we will get just one hour instead of two for the premiere, unlike in the past. The episode will most likely end with an interesting cliffhanger. It's also unknown when the live feeds will start to be available to fans.

Season 25 made history with the game lasting 100 days. The network hasn't announced how long this new season will last. Jag Bains is currently the reigning winner of the show and made history as the first Sikh-Punjabi winner. Cirie Fields also became the first Survivor player to compete in the game. Every season also has a theme and last season was a multiverse. It hasn't been announced what the theme is for season 26.

