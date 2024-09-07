It's safe to say that Big Brother has kicked things up a notch for Season 26. Tucker Des Lauriers is largely responsible for the chaotic actions in the house. On the other hand, Angela Murray hasn't shied away from the spotlight either; Angela was involved in Tucker's eviction, one the fans clearly weren't ready for.

The dust has settled, and Tucker now realizes the impact he made outside the house on fans. The BB26 star had supporters waiting for him at the airport. All eyes are on him, and as we know by now, Tucker isn't afraid to speak his truth. A fan caught a major reveal in particular and posted it to X. It involved Tucker using his veto on Angela, and the reaction it caused behind the scenes.

Tucker Des Lauriers Told Fans Production Questioned His Motives To Protect Angela

The shock of the season was Des Lauriers sticking his neck out for Angela, who was the most unpopular person in the house. Angela has had a target on her back since the controversial HOH from week one. Despite being saved by Tucker, she ultimately caused his demise and early exit.

Tucker is enjoying his popularity at the moment, especially among fans. Over on X, fans caught Tucker making quite the reveal. In the footage, Des Lauriers admits the production wasn't exactly thrilled with his decision to protect Angela. "They were like, are you sure?" Tucker says in the video.

As expected, Tucker's reveal drew quite a reaction among Big Brother fans. One user wrote, "He better make sure that check clears before spilling." The houseguest certainly made it a must-watch season, taking an approach to the game fans haven't seen in years.

Des Lauriers Still Isn't Over Angela's Betrayal

It seemed like Angela was the next houseguest out the door following Tucker's exit. After winning the HOH, Quinn was set on finally taking Angela out. However, Leah saved Angela with the veto, causing a massive shock to the house.

As for Tucker, he's still in disbelief over Angela's betrayal a week after his eviction. He told The New York Post, “I was just like, what is going on right now? At least wait." Tucker added, "And I still need to back you up, because if you do, and you don’t go up, all the trust you had in me I’m thinking is gonna go to T’Kor [Clottey], which eventually helps 6th Avenue regardless. I was really hoping that was gonna happen.”

