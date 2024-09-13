Quinn Martin is a self-proclaimed super fan of Big Brother. That is a blessing and a curse. Having immense knowledge of the game and how it will work is important. But when you know so much, and you are unable to actually execute a good game plan, well, chances are being a super fan will make you look bad. Such is the case for Quinn Martin. For many fans watching at home, they saw themselves in Quinn. He represented the person who loved the show and got the chance to step foot inside the Big Brother house. But his flawed gameplay hinging on guerrilla lies has drawn ire from the BB fanbase.

Big Brother has been one of CBS's hit reality competition franchises since 2000. Placing a group of strangers inside a house as they have hundreds of cameras and microphones capturing the action has continued to keep fans glued to their screens. The real-time aspect of the show has brought forth a major fan base that lives and breathes by the show. And sometimes, one of our own gets to play the game we love. But like the mantra says, "Expect the unexpected." Not all super fans are meant to play Big Brother.

Quinn's Demise Is His Own Doing

Image via CBS

The long-haired super fan Quinn Martin came into Season 26 with a mission to win. As most players should and do. He sussed out the house. He saw the dynamics of the players he was competing alongside. And he figured out that forming early-game connections was crucial. That is how any good player of Big Brother should start. He came in forming multiple final two alliances, which is common, and smartly established himself alongside a majority alliance early; better to be safe, then sorry! His strategy seemed to be lining up for a positive run in the game. Knowing the mantra of Big Brother, he opted to vote to allow Ainsley to be eligible to enter the house. While the night one twist resulted in revealing the AI theme and a setup to earn an advantage or disadvantage, Quinn was on the right side of things. And in turn, he won a competition that gave him a power-up. This power loomed large, but it was how he executed it and used it as a source of taunting against his biggest rival that ended up being the early nail in the coffin of his game.

For Quinn Martin, establishing an early final two with Angela Murray, a true wildcard of the game, proved costly. Her paranoia got the best of her and when she seemingly didn't believe Quinn had her best intentions at heart, he placed a target on his back by not trying to salvage the relationship. He cut and ran to the next group of individuals ready to take him in. Being wanted and desired was better in that moment. Unfortunately, those individuals were on the wrong side of the house from the person that America was literally cheering for. So, with Quinn going against Angela and her close pal Tucker Des Lauriers, America was eager to punish him. He was placed on the block with America's Veto, the other power-up that was implemented thanks to Makensy Manbeck. Quinn wanted to destroy Tucker's game, so America voted to destroy his. And since the early weeks of the game, Quinn's entire game has backfired. It was just a matter of time before he became expendable.

Quinn Wanted Revenge More Than a Win

Close

Quinn Martin's new mission in the game muddied his ability to play the game he loved. He used a secret power that was anything but secret. All Quinn wanted to do was kick Tucker out of the game, and he realized the best option for the longevity of his game was to not use it. When he finally did use his Deep Fake HoH, Quinn watched one of his close allies, Cedric Hodges, walk out of the house. On his real Head of Household week, he watched one of his close allies, Joseph Rodriguez, who he had a final two with, walk out of the house. Putting two of his closest allies in danger and ultimately losing them, unfortunately proves that Quinn is not cut out for this game. Not all super fans are.

During his second reign as HoH, an opposition alliance formed right under his nose. While it may be temporary simply due to the dwindling numbers, the women of the house were not fond of his desire for retribution. With Tucker Des Lauriers' eviction, all he wanted to do was to eliminate Tucker's showmance, Rubina Bernabe, and his other nemesis, Angela Murray. But that was not what was best for the house, nor the individuals he thought he was aligned with. Between Angela being removed from the block following Leah Peter's Power of Veto victory and Makensy Manbeck being swayed by Kimo Apaka's eviction speech to save him, Quinn was caught in utter shock by the cameras. His inability to understand the shifting dynamics deluded any semblance of hope. There was an inkling that, now in the jury portion of the game, Quinn would be the best option to drag to the end, but it simply was not meant to be.

Quinn Martin Is Evicted, but Has Made Jury