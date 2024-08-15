The Big Picture Quinn's misuse of power in Big Brother puts a target on his back, with America expressing disapproval.

Players should recognize America's influence on the game and adjust their gameplay accordingly.

Quinn's lack of awareness of his standing reflects the challenge players face in navigating viewer perceptions.

Don’t underestimate the power of America! Especially when America has a say in how Big Brother is played. Quinn Martin received the first penalty from America when he was put on the block following the usage of America's Veto last week. And still, he has yet to understand the negative aspect of receiving the wrath of the viewers. Moving into Week 4 of the game, Quinn has made a major move that America was trying to prevent him from making. He used his Deep Fake HoH power, and it might have been the worst thing for his game long-term. While Quinn has the power to shake up the game for the week, he’s increased his target in this house while also continuing to infuriate America. They don’t want to see him succeed!

Big Brother is everyone's favorite summer guilty pleasure. Since debuting on CBS in 2000, Big Brother is the live reality show that places players in a house for the summer as they battle it out for power, safety, and the chance to earn $750,000. While the players are isolated in the Big Brother house, by airing in real-time, America has the ability to watch the action on the Big Brother Live Feeds and then have the ability to influence the game. When there are chances to vote for twists, advantages, and disadvantages, America's vote can truly impact the outcome of the game. Unfortunately, not every player in the game can truly understand how America's opinions should be a massive hint as to the state of the game.

Quinn Underestimates His Place in the Game

Quinn Martin earned the Deep Fake HoH power-up at the start of the season. After it was revealed he had the power, he became a target for some of the players. But when he evaded the block when Tucker Des Lauriers boldly didn’t remove himself, a massive target was etched on his back and America was pissed. So Makensey Manbeck utilized her power, America’s Veto, allowing her to be safe and have the viewers vote on a replacement nominee. It was Quinn. This should have alerted him that he is, at the moment, the least-liked player in the Big Brother house. While he ultimately wasn’t voted out, he decided to double down on his power and utilized the Deep Fake HoH when Angela Murray won HoH, essentially hijacking her HoH week.

With everyone aware that he was the holder of the power, it was no secret that when the Houseguests were summoned to the living room for a surprise nomination ceremony, the artificially created Angela was his doing. While Angela sat there in disbelief, exclaiming she did not nominate Tucker Des Lauriers, Makensy Manbeck, and Cedric Hodges, Quinn was forced to own up that it was in fact his nomination. And it was uncomfortable. He was trying to stand his ground, but he squirmed his way through it. Knowing that he would likely be a target for Angela this week, he believed he truly needed to utilize the power. Even when he believed he was alerting Angela that he was going to use his power, hoping to broker a deal with her about who she'd put up, he used it as a power trip. And he mocked her in the Diary Room. That's not how you butter up the viewers or the lady with the power.

Quinn believes that using the Deep Fake HoH was smart as it saved him and his alliance, The Pentagon. But the reality is that his usage of the Deep Fake HoH has shown his cards, displayed exactly who he's aligned with, and who they are targeting. Knowing that Tucker has a high probability of winning any challenge he faces, Tucker is going to target Quinn and his allies. Knowing that Angela would be furious that she had the rug pulled out from under her, he's still the number one target for her. Makensy is not aligned with Quinn and, as the secondary target, she's gunning for him. For Quinn to think this singular move would benefit himself and his alliance long-term, he would have to hope and pray that he and his allies could win every Head of Household until they are officially in the majority of numbers. But in four HoH competitions this season, half of them were won by his allies. The other two have been victories for Angela. That's not an exceptional track record to lean on. Power can go to your head. It's proof it has for Quinn. This is a sign of a mediocre Big Brother player. Viewers love big game moves and players that are willing to play. Quinn thinks that it's him. It's not. It's Tucker.

'Big Brother' Players Must Listen to America

When the first season of Big Brother aired, America was in complete control of who was evicted each week. By Season 2, it shifted, and the power was put in the players' hands. With America watching in real-time, they still had an opportunity to influence the game. And they do! When America votes, nine times out of ten, it's for an advantage or the title of America's Player at the finale. When it is a disadvantage, like the recent America's Veto, it illuminates how the viewers are feeling. If America gives a player an advantage, it's a clue that they are beloved. They want to see them succeed. Players should be in tune that a target has been formed. The recipient of the benefit should understand how to maneuver this advantage, knowing their fellow players may not be thrilled by the result. If America gives a player a disadvantage, as they did to Quinn, it should illuminate that they need to check themselves and question if how they are playing is working. For Quinn, it's essentially a clue that they are not accepting his actions currently.

If there’s another vote this season where America gets to decide to implement a power or disadvantage, Quinn is screwed. He doesn’t realize that the viewers’ power will continue to deter his game. He’s perceived as a threat in the game and a gnat out of the game. Quinn is the most unliked player simply based on America's Veto, and he’s underestimated his place. Quinn thinks he’s stronger at the game than he really is. Quinn’s inability to understand his standing also displays the difficulty players endure in this live game. America is watching and America is judging. When they say something, take it to heart. Future players: think of this when you’re playing inside the BB house.

Big Brother airs every Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday on CBS. All episodes, as well as the Big Brother Live Feeds, are available to stream on Paramount+ and Pluto TV.

