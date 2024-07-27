The Big Picture Big Brother 26 features super fans like Quinn Martin, who has a deeper connection to Survivor alum Zach Wurtenberger.

Strategy and drama unfold in Big Brother 26, as alliances are tested and houseguests fight for power and control.

The dynamics in the house are shifting, with key players like Martin having big surprises like the "Deepfake HOH" upgrade.

The world of CBS reality shows is sometimes smaller than you think. Big Brother 25 had the first alum of Survivor on the show, Cirie Fields. Cory Wurtenberger was also in the cast and was Zach Wurtenberger's brother from Survivor 42. Wurtenberger, unfortunately, was the first one out that season. Cory teased his older brother after casting his first vote of the season with "Beat you, Zach."

There are multiple super fans in Big Brother 26. Quinn Martin is one of them, and he was able to cast a vote in the season's first eviction. He ended with "Beat you too, Zach." Some viewers assumed it was a joke for the fans, but the real reason actually goes much deeper.

Zach Wurtenberger Helped Quinn Martin Get Cast on ‘Big Brother 26'

Wurtenberger reacted to Martin's comment on X. "Biggest mistake of my life #BB26," he tweeted with a screenshot of an email between him and the houseguest seemingly helping Martin with information on how to get cast. The Survivor alum sent Martin a PDF of "How A Normal Guy Got Cast" by Dan Gheesling. "You are a gentleman and a scholar! Most sincerity, Quinn," Martin replied to him.

The July 25 episode started with Kimo Apaka, Kenney Kelley, and Matt Hardeman on the block. Their last chance to save themselves was in the BB AI Arena. Angela Murray put Matt on the block after accusing him of threatening her. Matt told her if she put him up on the block this week, then he would see it as a challenge and maybe go after her the following week. Matt accused Angela of bringing up his mother in their argument. He was the first to mention that his mother would watch Angela insulting him. Angela then said his mother would see that he was a brat.

The houseguests voted except for Chelsie Baham and Cederic Hodges, whose powers were downgraded, meaning they couldn't vote this week. Everyone voted to evict Matt except for his allies Makensy Manbeck, Leah Peters, and Lisa Weintraub. Some have already noticed similarities in Martin and Cory Wurtenberger's gameplay.

Martin earned the "Deepfake HOH" upgrade; he can strip the Head of Household of their power and control the nominations. Ainsley, the artificial intelligence character of the season, will create a deepfake avatar of the real Head of Household that Martin can control. Cory placed eighth last season, and Martin will surely try to top that.

Big Brother is available to stream on Paramount+ in the U.S.

