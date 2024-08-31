The Big Brother 26 live feeds give fans the chance to watch the game happen in real-time. But sometimes the Paramount+ feeds cut away around certain situations. For example, after Quinn Martin revealed that Angela Murray called some of the Black houseguests hanging out "a group," part of the fall-out was avoided on the live feeds. However, fans watched what houseguests had to say in the episodes and more of what wasn't on the live feeds.

There is something else that is missing from the show. Multiple houseguests talked about a situation involving Chelsie Baham after the live eviction. One person in the house painted another person negatively, but is he wrong?

Image via CBS

On the early morning of August 23, Baham was upset by something, according to multiple houseguests. T'Kor Clottey talked to Rubina Bernabe in the Head of Household room. "Someone saying something," Barnabe told her. "Inappropriate," Clottey chimed in, before Barnabe added, "regarding" and Clottey finished with "race." Bernabe asked if she knew what happened and if she was there for the moment. "I think so," Clottey answered and the live feeds cameras cut away from them. They weren't the only ones talking about this. Tucker des Lauriers talked to Kimo Apaka on the same day about a supposed incident.

"Hope Chelsie's okay," Kimo said. "Hope it wasn't a personal family thing." Tucker made an assumption seemingly without knowing the details. "I don't know, but it just screams Leah [Peters]," he said. "Yikes," Kimo responded. This isn't the first time Tucker accused Leah of saying something inappropriate. He did so weeks ago in a conversation with Kenney Kelley where he claimed Leah got in trouble for the Leo character she made in Cedric Hodges's Young Sheldon.

The problem is the live feeds keep cutting away when houseguests mention it. The episodes haven't addressed it, and now Leah is unknowingly painted a certain way. Black Bi Reality talked to Brooklyn Rivera, who was evicted shortly before the incident, and asked if she knew what Tucker was talking about in reference to Leah. She claimed not to know and the only incident that got a lot of attention in the house was when Angela pointed out the group of Black houseguests hanging out together outside in week two, which houseguests ultimately decided wasn't about race.

Big Brother Contestants must compete against each other for a chance to win $500,000 in a house wired with cameras and microphones, capturing their every move for a TV and Internet audience. Release Date July 5, 2000 Creator John de Mol, Ron Diesel Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 25 Studio CBS Cast Julie Chen Moonves , Clayton Halsey , Nicole Franzel , George Boswell , Daniele Donato , Janelle Pierzina Expand

Watch on Paramount+