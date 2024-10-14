After their explosive on-screen romance, Big Brother 26 contestant Rubina Bernabe wants to make things work with costar Tucker Des Lauriers. The reality stars developed feelings for each other while living in the Big Brother house and were even caught getting intimate on the live feed. Des Lauriers was evicted during week 6, while Bernabe made it to the Final Four. But both have expressed interest in trying to pursue their relationship in the outside world.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Bernabe opened up about watching her romance with Des Lauriers play out on the show. Bernabe currently lives in Los Angeles and Des Lauriers is a marketing and sales executive based in Brooklyn, New York. Bernabe shared that the two of them might be living on different coasts, but she’s willing to make things work if Des Lauriers is.

Talking about her and Des Laurier’s steamy moment on the live feed, Bernabe confessed that it was the last thing she expected to happen. “Now I guess millions of people saw me doing that.” However, The Big Brother celebrity added that she feels lucky to have met someone she truly connects with and that she hopes the two of them have a chance to take their relationship further.

Bernabe Was Annoyed by Tucker De Lauriers in the Beginning of the Show

After her eviction right before the Big Brother 26 finale, Bernabe spoke with Parade and spilled the beans on how she and De Lauriers started dating inside the house. In the beginning, she actually did not think she was going to get along with De Lauriers! However, as the two got to know each other, Bernabe realized that he had a lot of endearing qualities. So, while she never wanted to pursue a TV romance, she shared that it was hard for her not to fall for De Lauriers.

For a while, the couple kept their connection under wraps. But their connection was too noticeable and the houseguests soon started suspecting that something was up. Bernabe talked about everyone’s reaction to them opening up about dating in the house in the following words:

“Us being outward and finally explicit about our relationship was not a surprise to the other players. I think they felt honestly relieved that we were finally out about it because we tried really hard not to make it a thing.”

Other than her showmance with Tucker De Lauriers, Bernabe also formed strong friendships with T’kor Clottey and Kimo Apaka. “I truly don’t know if I would have even made it past Week 4 without them,” added Bernabe while talking about how supportive her two friends in the house really were. The reality star shared that the three of them became each other’s lifelines on the show and that their friendship is still going strong outside the Big Brother house.

Big Brother 26 finale aired on October 13, 2024. All episodes and the Big Brother Live Feeds are available to stream on Paramount+.

