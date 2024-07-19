The Big Picture Superfans deeply know Big Brother's history, conspiracy, and strategies.

The first-in-curse is believed by super fans, but has been broken by Tamar Braxton.

Tucker Des Lauriers risks the first-in curse to prove he can break it.

Some people watch Big Brother, other people are recruited to go on the show without seeing an episode, and then there are superfans. Superfans deeply know the history of the show, watch Paramount+ live feeds as well as the weekly three CBS episodes. They're aware of the conspiracies around the house and the game. A superfan wouldn't risk losing the $750,000 prize by falling into one of the show's "curses."

Superfans like Michael Brurner of Big Brother 24 can be excellent at the game. He studied the competitions and became the first houseguest to win four Power of Vetos pre-jury. But his story is rare because superfans usually aren't able to put their extensive knowledge to good use in the house. The one thing they all have in common is they try to hide how well they know the game to lower their threat level. Big Brother 26 kicked off to an interesting start when multiple superfans exposed themselves.

BB26 Houseguests Try To Avoid the First-In Curse

No one who has walked into the house first on the main Big Brother show has won. This role is believed to be cursed and superfans know this. Julie Chen Moonves told Tucker Des Lauriers, Angela Murray, Chelsie Baham, and Kimo Apaka that they could enter first in the season 26 premiere. Chelsie rushed to hold the door open for the other houseguests. Kimo was going to enter, but then stopped and stepped to the side. Angela almost walked in and realized what Kimo had done, then spun around to be behind Tucker. Chelsie laughed as she watched this.

Tucker decided to bite the bullet and walk into the house. The marketing sales executive claimed he didn't mind going in first. "I know that they got this curse going on that if you're the first person to walk in the door, you're never going to win," he said in the diary room. "But look, I'm originally from Boston. We had the Curse of the Great Bambino, and we won the World Series. So I can beat this 'supposed' curse here in the Big Brother House season 26. Knock it out the park, easy baby."

The baseball team Tucker is referring to is the Boston Red Sox, believed to be cursed for selling Babe Ruth, also known as the Great Bambino, to the New York Yankees in 1919. The team finally broke the curse in 2004 after multiple attempts to break it. Technically, the first-in curse was broken on Celebrity Big Brother with Tamar Braxton's win. However, it's still believed to be a thing for the main show. Cam Sullivan-Brown, Joseph Rodriguez, Rubina Bernabe, and Makensy Manbeck entered the house later in the episode. The first eight houseguests then voted whether to have Ainsley, which is artificial intelligence, become the 17th houseguests. Tucker voted no and those who voted the same did a competition where the loser would have their game "severely downgraded." He managed to avoid losing and Chelsie got the downgrade. So Tucker's game is safe...for now.

