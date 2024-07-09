The Big Picture Big Brother 26 theme is "BB Artificial Intelligence," promising fun and unexpected gameplay.

Summer is here! And that means Big Brother is returning to CBS for another summer of fun. As the new cast is set to move in very soon, the show has revealed photos of the interior of their summer getaway. Thanks to Executive Producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan, they have shared that the theme of the summer is "BB Artificial Intelligence." Speaking on the AI concept, on the forthcoming season of the reality competition: "BB AI theme promises to bring the fun, the comedy, and the unexpected gameplay that is a hallmark of Big Brother."

One of the biggest reality television shows in America, Big Brother has been America's summertime obsession since 2000. Each season, a group of individuals is picked to live in a house as cameras capture their every waking move. As they compete for power, safety, and rewards, each season truly tests the motto of "expect the unexpected." Hosted by Julie Chen Moonves, Big Brother 26 is destined to keep viewers peeled to their screens and the live feeds all summer long. Who will walk away with the $750,000 prize? We'll find out soon enough!

'Big Brother' Has Officially Revealed This Season's House

With a sneak peek into this season's outrageously outfitted interior, Big Brother has already proven they are leaning into the AI theme in a major way. With the season already projecting an unpredictable season for the Houseguests, their living quarters have been refitted in an unexpected way. The team behind the show stated that they threw prompts into the AI and it "created" the familiar spaces in brand-new ways. The bedrooms were given a very modern and sleek feel when asked to create a "futuristic bedroom for the year 2500 fit for five Houseguests." For the Have-Not Room, "BB AI crashed and left only a wireframe skeleton bedroom" that looks like it was fresh from The Matrix. The outdoor space was asked to use "pieces from all rooms pieced together for outdoor fun."

While fines chomp at the bit about who will be entering the Big Brother house this season, they are eager to see how the live feeds will go down this season. Social media sleuths have heard rumors that the media day for the season would be more than a week before the first episode premiere. With a week of feeds potentially missed, fans might miss out on major pieces of the puzzle that could dictate major early-season decisions. As loyal Big Brother fans know, not everything from the live feeds makes it to air! No matter what, Big Brother fans are eager to see how this season will play out.